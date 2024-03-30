6 podcasts on the joys and perils of the great outdoors





Starter episode: The worst black bear attack in history: part 1 Matt Pycroft, a filmmaker specializing in documenting distant and hostile outdoor locations, delivers interviews with guests who share his thirst for exploration. The definition of an adventure can vary widely, and this is reflected in the wide range of topics covered here. Many episodes focus on mountaineering, polar expeditions, and base jumping, but there are also closer-to-home options like cold-water swimming and mud, the tradition of hunting for hidden treasures on the banks of the Thames in London. Interspersed with inspiring interviews are tips, like the recent mini-season Explore: How to Plan an Expedition. Starter episode: Mark Agnew, an adventurous spirit Outside magazine has been a go-to source for sophisticated adventure travel writing for more than four decades, and its podcast expands on that tradition, using sound effects and first-person narration to tell immersive and captivating stories about endurance in nature. The podcast, which began in 2016, tells stories of survival in the wild against extraordinary odds; There's an episode covering just about every terrifying scenario in which you can imagine what it feels like to be buried alive in an avalanche or paralyzed by a scorpion in the Grand Canyon. In recent years, the show has expanded its horizons, featuring interviews with public figures about their extreme sports of choice, cave diving for actor Viggo Mortensen, ultramarathons for musician Ben Gibbard as well as deep dives based on science on the best workout and nutrition plans. For sportive people. Starter episode: Way, way too close to a whale This NPR staple explores stories about the natural world and our interactions with it, hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio reporter Nate Hegyi. One of the show's regular segments, This, That, or the Other Thing, focuses on ways to make more sustainable choices when it comes to eating out, buying clothes, and even plan a funeral. Other episodes use a pop culture hook, like last summer's Oppenheimer-related episode. After the atomic bomb test at Los Alamos in the summer of 1945, the rural town of Carrizozo was covered by radioactive fallout, making its water undrinkable and its soil sterile, and precipitating increased rates of radiogenic cancer. Hegyi's on-the-ground interviews with these downwinders about their fight for government compensation make for unsettling listening, exemplifying the type of Outside/In reporting that does best. Starter episode: What is the most successful species on Earth? Hosted by two longtime friends, this friendly show for morbid outdoor enthusiasts tells stories of when things go terribly wrong in the country's most scenic spots. In each episode of National Park After Dark, Danielle LaRock and Cassandra Yahnian detail a dramatic incident that occurred in the nation's national parks (and beyond), discussing the history of the place as well as its perils. Some are well-known cautionary tales, like that of Timothy Treadwell, the bear lover who lived among grizzly bears for 13 years before being mauled to death by one, while others are real crimes, like the unsolved Crater Lake murders. The warm rapport between the hosts, balanced by inspiring survival stories, makes this a delightful listen, even if the subject matter is dark. Starter episode: Lightning Rescue, Yosemite National Park

