Fashion
We found Lilly Pulitzer dresses, blouses, and more on sale at Zappos
If you've been dreaming of a spring break or summer vacation that awaits you, you're in luck because now is the perfect time to stock up on lightweight summer dresses, vibrant tops, and other vacation-ready styles. resorts at great prices.
We found hundreds of Lilly Pulitzer styles on sale at Zappos which means rethinking your spring-summer wardrobe! You can score up to 60% off bright and cheerful fashion finds decorated with hand-painted prints that have become synonymous with the brand over the years. You can even find styles with SPF protection integrated directly into the fabric. Well no ?
We've compiled our 10 favorite Lilly Pulitzer picks to help you start your shopping list, and they start at just $55.
Lilly Pulitzer Styles on Sale at Zappos
- Lilly Pulitzer Keating Short-Sleeve Linen Top$74.34 (originally $118)
- Lilly Pulitzer Michela Eyelet Cami$55.20 (originally $138)
- Lilly Pulitzer Solia Chillylilly UPF 50+ Dress$158.40 (originally $198)
- Lilly Pulitzer Torrey Short-Sleeve Stretch Blouse$115.20 (original $128)
- Lilly Pulitzer Sarasota Tunic$59.20$72.52 (orig. $148)
- Lilly Pulitzer – Tamie Off Shoulder Dress$176.12$223.20 (orig. $238$248)
- Lilly Pulitzer Calynn buttoned eyelet$87.32$111 (orig. $148)
- Lilly Pulitzer – Sandrah Embroidered Maxi Dress$223.50 (originally $298)
- Lilly Pulitzer – Needed romper$116.82 (originally $198)
- Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Top in Almfalfi Blue Sunny State of Mind$66.08 (original $118)
Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Top, $66 (Save 44%)
Sunny days are here with this off-the-shoulder top, featuring a bright turquoise beach print that sets it apart from the crowd. It's designed in lightweight linen, with a smocked neckline and short floaty sleeves, and is available in sizes XXSL. Pair it with skinny jeans now, or with shorts or a skirt as soon as the weather warms up.
Lilly Pulitzer Michela Eyelet Cami, $55 (Save 60%)
Take a little inspiration from Taylor Swift with an eyelet top. The embroidered pattern is designed with interspersed flowers and circles, giving this camisole a fresh look. The fit and flare silhouette features a square neckline, adjustable straps and a cutout back with self-tie ties. Although some sizes are sold out (so don't wait to buy them!), they are still available in a variety starting from 0010.
Lilly Pulitzer Tamie Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $223 (Save 10%)
From the colorful floral print to the pretty finishing touches, this is a dress that screams Lilly Pulitzer in the best way possible. The cotton sweater midi dress has an off-the-shoulder silhouette with puff sleeves and self-tie ties at the waist. It also comes in a deeper floral, pink and green.
Beautiful vibrant colors and well made, said one buyer. The dress is very comfortable. People couldn't stop commenting on the light pattern.
Lilly Pulitzer Sandrah Embroidered Maxi Dress, $224 (Save 25%)
This is another maxi dress that's sure to make a statement, thanks to shimmering gold embroidery and a thigh-high side slit. It features a hidden back zipper and a split V-neckline, making it stylish yet easy to put on and take off.
If you're looking to refresh your spring and summer wardrobe, Lilly Pulitzer Styles in the Sale Section of Zappos you have what you need. Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite picks.
Lilly Pulitzer Solia Chillylilly UPF 50+ Dress, $158 (Save 20%)
Lilly Pulitzer Torrey Short-Sleeve Stretch Blouse, $115 (Save 10%)
Lilly Pulitzer Sarasota Tunic, $62 (Save 58%)
Lilly Pulitzer Keating Short-Sleeve Linen Top, $74 (Save 37%)
Lilly Pulitzer Calynn Eyelet Button-Down, $111 (Save 25%)
