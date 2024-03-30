Irina Shayk's sheer lace dress is a piece of Riccardo Tisci history





Every creator has his muse. For Riccardo Tisci, it is none other than Irina Shayk, for whom the Italian fashion house has expressed its adoration on several occasions. And judging by the stars' latest looks from the show, the love is mutual. On Thursday, Shayk took to Instagram to show off one of Tisci's first designs for Burberry. More precisely, it was a piece from spring 2019, Tisci's first show for the British house. Vintaged in my Burberry by Riccardo Tisci, the Russian beauty captioned a selfie, adding her first collection… which is no longer available. Shayk appeared to be wearing a commercial version of look 27 from the show: a plunging midi dress with lots of pattern play. The dress featured a low-cut neckline and a sheer lace bodice. From there, the piece transitioned to a black and white pattern before ending with several pops of red (if Shayk's dress is in fact based on the runway version, then it likely ended with a skirt pleated to the calves). Shayk is something of a vintage fashion head (remember her '90s Versace dress?), but given her decades-long friendship with Tisci, it's fitting that she's kept some of the designer's signature pieces. We'd also assume that Shayk is the first to be interested in anything the former Givenchy and Burberry designer releases. Shayk and Tisci go back a long way. The model fronted several of Tisci's most memorable Givenchy campaigns, including one where she wore, well, Nothing. She also appeared in a series of Burberry advertisements, acting as the face of the brand's pre-fall and fall 2020 collections. Fittingly, Shayk walked in the Tiscis Spring 2023 show, his latest offering for the British brand now designed by Daniel Lee. Off the runway, Tisci recently helped Shayk celebrate her 38th birthday alongside Emily Ratajkowski and Stella Maxwell. The couple even organized a memorable moment in matching black looks over the past year at the Cannes Film Festival. Tisci has been a free agent since leaving Burberry. Fans have been calling for him to take over at a multitude of houses, with many saying he should return to Givenchy following Matthew Williams' departure in December. Wherever the designer is, Shayk will surely be at his side.

