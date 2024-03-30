Girl on Tik Tok Alters Vintage Designer Dress and the World Goes Ablaze





There is a scene in 27 dresses where Katherine Heigl's character, Jane, makes an unfortunate discovery. Her younger sister, Tess, cut up their late mother's wedding dress to make her own. It's a legacy Jane had hoped to carry when she herself walked down the aisle one day. Jane is furious: it seems inconceivable to her that Tess would modify the dress so radically. A similar situation occurred this week. For those who aren't as chronically online as this writer, it all started when TikToker Amelia Liana did a number on a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. The dress in question was a black midi dress with leopard print lining that it had taken her years to find. The warning ? It was a little too big for her. Not only did she have it altered, but she also cut off about 10 inches. What was once a chic midi has become a classic LBD. It doesn't matter, right? TikTok Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Fake. Viewers were shocked and upset by Liana's actions, as if she too had cut up a family heirloom. How can you! This is such a crime, one said. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE! said another. I'm pretty sure the final product can be found on Shein, they continued. You see the picture. You'd think she was Kim Kardashian and she had just worn that Marilyn Monroe dresses up for the Met Gala. In some ways the criticism is valid. Completely changing a vintage dress that you've supposedly searched high and low for doesn't make much sense. If you wanted a little black dress, why not buy a little black dress? What about a vintage designer model that is supposedly rare and that others would be so happy to own too? Still, the public outcry seems a bit dramatic. Finally, she took a gorgeous dress and transformed it into something just as stunning. The little black dress is now a part of her wardrobe that she will wear (and hopefully wear again), when it might have just been gathering dust otherwise. If that's what it takes to ensure a piece of clothing doesn't end up in a landfill, so be it. Beyond that, sewing is one of the oldest crafts. It can be trace in the Middle Ages, with some of the first linen armorer tailors for the army. In the 20th century, it was common for fashion designers to alter their clothes according to the ebb and flow of changing bodies. They would add a pocket, buttonholes or lace trim to make an existing piece look new. Is the fact that a piece is vintage exempt from any modification?

