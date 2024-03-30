Were there real women of the road and did they disguise themselves as men?





Images of highwaymen in the popular imagination were fueled by illustrated stories by artists such as William Hogarth. Among these tales, the legend of Dick Turpin was perhaps the most important. Were there any highwaywomen in real life? Yes, credible records of highwaywomen can be found in county court trial files. The Highwaywomen also appear in The Newgate calendara volume of 18th- and 19th-century detective stories once as ubiquitous in English homes as the Bible. More like this There are also stories in large-format ballads. These were simple sheets of cheap paper printed on one side, the name of which emphasizes the connection with popular songs. At least two ballads from 1640 speak of Susan Higges, who is said to have enjoyed a 20-year career in men's dress on a stout gelding before being recognized and executed. That said, we must be careful before believing rumors, as the story of Katherine Ferrers illustrates. A gentle Hertfordshire lady born in 1634 and heiress to a substantial fortune, Ferrers lost her wealth to the theft of her inheritance by her teenage husband's family amid the turmoil of the English Civil War and its aftermath. According to some stories, Ferrers turned to crime and was suspected of being the Wicked Lady, a highwayman who terrorized Hertfordshire on horseback. Ferrers fits into the popular trope of a person of genteel background and declining fortune, who has turned to highway robbery to make a living. Rumor has it that Katherine Ferrers, a 17th century lady, turned to a life of highway robbery after losing her fortune. (Image by Alamy) Ferrers is said to have died in 1660 from gunshot wounds received during a robbery. Rumors that his body was found by servants at the Markyate Cell mansion, the same night a bloodied black horse was discovered wandering the grounds, have been passed down through generations. Despite popular legend, the idea that Ferrers was a woman of the highway is difficult to substantiate. Did women of the highway really dress like men? Stories of so-called cross-dressing recur in the ballads and would have shocked contemporary readers. Renegade Nell costume designer Tom Pye, who also worked on Mister Jacksays that clothing at the turn of the 17th and 18th centuries was strongly gendered. Louisa Harland as Highwayman Nell Jackson in Disney+'s “Renegade Nell” (Photo courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Disney+) I think it would have been totally unexpected for a woman to pretend to be a man, he said. HistoryExtra. No one would have seen this coming. As a result, he said, a character such as Nell would easily have passed for a man. What did society think of women who dressed like men? The ballads suggest both a fascination with cross-dressing and a feeling that it was a bad thing. Two ballads from 1690, Feminine madness And The Hector woman of the roadtell the story of a highwaywoman who is sexually assaulted by a male counterpart, a fate described as being due to her transgressive behavior. How many women of the highway were there? It's almost impossible to know. All criminals have good reasons to keep secrets. Add to that the stigma that surrounds breaking cisgender norms, and it would be surprising if an exact figure was ever known. Renegade Nell is streaming now on Disney+

