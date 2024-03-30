School teachers in Kolhapur district protest against dress code diktat; wear jeans, pants at work | Bombay News





As opposition grew over the dress code recently imposed on teachers, schools in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district saw male teachers wearing jeans and pants to work on Thursday in protest. Even teachers who usually did not wear jeans or pants took part in the activity, which they called a symbolic protest against the government's diktat on what teachers should wear. The diktat specified, among other things, the color of clothing, the manner in which shirts should be worn and the choice of stockings for teachers. Sudhakar Sawant of Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, a primary school teachers' association in Kolhapur, said: “While jeans pants have been considered a comfortable choice for more than 80 percent of individuals, including teachers, the government cannot declare it inappropriate. Teachers wear plain jeans under their shirts for convenience. The protest questions how this attire can be considered inappropriate. Earlier this month, the state government issued a dress code for school teachers. According to the code, teachers will not be allowed to wear jeans and t-shirts, dark colored clothing or designs or prints. He suggested that female teachers should wear salwar or churidar with a kurta and dupatta or saree, while male teachers should wear shirts and pants with the shirt tucked in. According to teachers, they were already aware of their professional responsibilities and careful about what they wore to school. There was no reason for the government to impose a dress code on school teachers. Depending on the local climate and culture, teachers wear robes, Sawant said. Teachers explained that preferred clothing choices may differ from place to place depending on the state of multicultural society and local conditions. Vijay Kombe of the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, a state-wide teachers' organization, said: A Maharashtrian topi (head covering) is commonly used in Marathwada, while in many places, pajamas is still considered a comfortable bottom by men over which shirts are worn. without this being integrated. This is absolutely not inappropriate but now, with the new diktat, teachers are unhappy. The organization has already sent a letter to the government opposing the dress code, Kombe said. The government requiring teachers to wear appropriate clothing in schools is not wrong. But he shouldn't have declared specifications. There will be teachers who are uncomfortable wearing tucked in shirts. T-shirts could be more practical for physical education teachers, Kombe added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/kolhapur-dist-school-teachers-protest-dress-code-diktat-wear-jeans-pants-work-9242259/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos