The Flowiest Maxi Dress Is 30% Off at Amazon

I don't know about you, but as soon as the weather hits 60, my wardrobe starts to crave a timeless, flowy dress. When it comes to looking for the best flowy dresses, there are a few things you need to look for. The dress should be simple enough to wear again and again, light enough to hide any surprise summer sweats and skim the body in all the right places and that's exactly what The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress do. And it happens to be marked down to $42 (was $60), but only for a limited time!

Amazon Use the hidden buttons to adjust the straps so they fit your body perfectly or cross them for a little extra pizazz. $42 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Starting at $42, this high quality dress Since Drop (Amazon's trendy, influencer-inspired fashion brand) looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. Most dresses like this can easily cost over $100, especially this time of year. With deals up to 30% off, it's the lowest price we've seen since last summer, so you know it's a good deal.

Why do I need this?

The tiered style is cut to fall effortlessly on the body without clinging to skin or highlighting certain body parts, which also allows for flattering and seductive movement. Oh, and did I mention the dress comes with pockets? Pockets!

The range of sizes included is truly impressive, ranging from sizes XXS to 5X. Choose from 18 colors and four different styles: solid, striped, chambray and eyelet. All dresses are made with soft, durable material TENCEL Lyocell fabric. Just note that sale prices vary from style to style.

Yes, that's all great, but the dress really shines when it comes to versatility. Depending on how you style it, it's easily a all season dress. Pair it with strappy sandals for a hot summer day or use it as a stylish cover-up. Complete it with a leather jacket and a pair of ankle boots for a feminine and edgy look in spring and fall.

Yes, you can wear it in winter too, just throw it on over a stylish turtleneck or layer a cozy sweater on top. Critics took it everywhereincluding the beach, date night, work, graduations, casual weddings and even just lounging around the house.

I won't judge if you buy one in each color because I will do the same. (Amazon)

What the critics say

Reviewers of all ages and body types are raving about it. long ruffled dresscalling him a “must buy for warm weather and photos” and one great addition to any capsule wardrobe. A buyer I even admitted to wearing it every day (I totally get it): “If you're in a hurry and still want to look great, this is a perfect, quick choice!”

“I love this dress,” shared a five-star Amazon reviewer. “I had already bought a black one and it is very flattering on my mature figure. The brown one is beautiful too. Well made, beautifully finished.”

Of course, I'm not the only one excited about the pockets: “It's soft and flowy but still flattering. It has legit pockets. Not those cheap pockets you can't put things in,” a explain a satisfied customer. “For my height (5'4″ AND A HALF), it's the perfect midi length, not too short. I can't believe the comfort of the fabric. I haven't washed it yet, but so far I'm in love.”

More than a year later, the same customer came back to edit their review: “I've worn and washed it several times and I'm still in love with this dress. Holds up well in the wash and I even put it in the dryer.”

“I bought this dress on a whim right before a vacation to Florida. It was 100 degrees and this dress was pretty and flowy to keep me cool,” wrote one Amazon buyer in love with dresses. “The fabric is sturdy and the dress has pockets. I'm only 50 and the adjustable buttons on the straps allow me to wear flats and sandals without tripping over the dress.”

Amazon Solid colors look great, but this striped style screams summer in the best way. $42 at Amazon

The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Discover them:

Beauty and wellness

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Correcting Body and Face Lotion

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Pura D'Or Biotin Anti-Slimming Shampoo and Conditioner

Style

Wiholl Petal Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt