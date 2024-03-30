NYC Dogs and People Dress to Impress in Easter Parade

Easter on Fifth Avenue will be happily pastel.

Among the revelers sporting creative and colorful hats during this year's Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival are twin chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba will dress like dandies, with pastel suits and $125 top hats with faux fur bunny ears.

“Kimba is the white one, so he’s going to have white bunny ears, and Bogie is the black one, so he’s going to have black ears. Each hat takes about a day [to make] from start to finish,” said the dogs’ owner, pet fashion designer and fashion designer. Antoine Rubio.

Fashion designer and fashion designer Anthony Rubio said he was one of the first to bring dogs to the show. Michael Nagle

“I chose the dandy theme because it is so clean and refined. I always associate Easter Sunday attire with performances of old Hollywood musicals that brought me so much joy.

Midtown's annual holiday tradition, which dates back to the 1870s, stretches along Fifth Avenue from East 49th Street to East 57th Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Rubio, a Bronx native, has marched in the parade with his fur babies, who are now 12, since they were six months old — and was one of the first to bring puppies.

“When we first went there, there weren’t any. People said, “Did you dress the dogs?” What are you doing?' And now everyone loves it,” Rubio told the Post.

Milliner Anne DePasquale's hat is said to cost between $3,000 and $5,000. Michael Nagle

Over the years, he became friends with the crowds of tourists “dazzled and baffled” by the sumptuous costumes of his pets.

“They expect people to be dressed up, but when they see the dogs, they gather all the kids together and want to take pictures with them,” he said.

He's even seen celebrities at the parade, who sometimes go unnoticed amid all the fanfare, like Bernadette Peters, the late actor Leslie Jordan and the cast of “Saturday Night Live.”

“There's so much going on that people don't even realize when there's a celebrity right under their nose,” he said.

Patricia Parenti wears a designer headdress Dora Marra from Coiffure NY. Michael Nagle

On the human side, The milliner Anne DePasquale It took three days to create her parade hat – made from straw, tissue paper roses, silk flowers, faux clementines and foam and feather butterflies and birds – which she said would cost between $3,000 and $5,000.

“The flowers on the front of the hat are handmade by me,” she said. “I dye crepe paper, cut each layer by hand, then put it together to create the flower.”

DePasquale, 53, who designs hats for film, television and Broadway, will parade with her husband.

“We love going there. It’s one of my favorite events in New York,” she said. “There are tons of creative people.”

She will meet friends like Patricia Parenti, present since the 80s and who will wear a headdress by the designer Dora Marra from Coiffure NY.

“It’s a rabbit wearing a hat decorated with spring flowers and butterflies,” she explained of the creation, which sold for $500.

Bed-Stuy resident Grace Abbott will march in the parade with her daughter Lucy. Helayne Seidman

Bed-Stuy resident Grace Abbott has been participating in the parade for nearly a decade — and this year, her 6-year-old daughter, Lucy, will walk alongside her for the first time.

The mother-daughter duo will wear matching hats for the occasion, which Abbott, 37, says is “like my Super Bowl.”

“It’s something I look forward to every year, doing something super badass, where whatever you want and have fun,” she said.

The Arizona native enjoys seeing the “level of craftsmanship” in participants’ original ensembles – and “identifying the veterans you see every year.”

This labor of love took him seven hours. Helayne Seidman

To make her bonnets, including one for a friend who was coming, she used straw hats and cut out a muslin curtain, and added tissue paper, velvet, jewelry, pipe cleaners and fake flowers .

This labor of love took her seven hours and she purchased all the materials at a discount store, costing her a total of $50.

“I don't really like the extreme effect of Easter. Some people do a lot of eggs and bunnies,” she said.

“Mine is more, I have time to make this beautiful hat and I will use it.”