Day 3 Relay Analysis Leon's 48.73 BR Leads Best Medley Times
2024 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3
- Arizona State 343
- Cal 286.5
- Florida 273
- Indiana 247
- State NC 206
- Texas 165
- Tennessee 147
- Stanford 144
- Virginia Tech 116
- Georgia 88
- Notre Dame 79
- Auburn 72
- Louisville 69
- Michigan 68.5
- Ohio State 65
- Texas A&M 62
- Alabama 50
- SMU / Virginia 41
- Florida State 34
- Minnesota 28
- Miami (FL) 21
- Missouri/Arizona 19
- Fleece 17
- Pitt 15
- LSU 11
- USC/UNC 9
- Penn Street 8
- BYU 7
- Utah 6
- Purdue 5
- George Washington 1
TIMED FINAL OF THE MEDLEY 400 YARDS RELAY
NCAA record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023 Meet record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023
- American record: 3:01.51 Cal (R. Murphy, C. Hoppe, M. Josa, M. Jensen), 2017
US Open record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023 Pool record: 2:59.22 Texas (J. Shebat, W. Licon, J. Schooling, J. Conger), 2017 2023 Champion: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff)
Top 8:
- Arizona State (ASU) 2:57.32 *NCAA, American, US Open and pool records*
- California (Cal) 2:58.30
- State NC 2: 59.71
- Indiana 3:00.20
- Stanford and Tennessee 3:01.97
- Virginia Tech 3:02.34
- Texas 3:02.44
Tonight's men's 400m medley relay finals were eventful to say the least. Arizona State took the plunge and won its first-ever NCAA relay title in an NCAA record time tonight in 2:57.32. Runner-up California also swam under the NCAA record by 0.02 seconds, clocking 2:58.30.
At the same time, three relays, including Florida, a candidate for the top three in the team fights, were plagued by early disqualifications at takeoff.
NC State Kacper Stokowski led the 100 back splits in 43.57, which would have won the individual final by 0.29 seconds, where he placed second. that of FloridaAdam Chaneystarted with the second-fastest time of 44.02, despite having his relay disqualified. The two CalsDestiny Lasco (44.13) and Texas' Will Modglin(44.32) was also split faster than the individual finals champion from Indiana. Brendan Brule(44.43).
Leon Marchand succeeded for ASU with the fastest 100 breast split ever at 48.73, breaking his previous unofficial record of 49.23 from last year. NCAA record holder at new event Liam Bell of Cal swam another sub-50 time, posting the 4th fastest relay time in history with 49.70.
Notably,Florida used Julian Smith breaststroke (50.41). Combined with his 100 free scratches, that means he will swim 5 relays for the Gators this week. That compounds the pain of the disqualification because Smith, who has been swimming well this week, was within range of scoring in the 100 freestyle.
Brewer of Auburns, Henri Bethel flies away with an illegal reaction time of -0.13 (51.26), negating a relay that could have placed 13th.
TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLYING START 100 BREAST PERFORMERS
|1
|48.73, LÉON MARCHAND (2024)
|2
|49.56, Kévin Cordes (2013)
|3
|49:60, Ian Finnerty (2019)
|4
|49.70,Liam Bell (2024)
|5
|49:75, Will Licon (2017)
Unofficially, FloridaJosh Liendo ran the fastest 100 fly relay in history in 42.56, the first man to split sub-43 on a relay. Ilya Kharun was another swimmer to place in the top five all-time relays, hitting 43.44 for ASU.
Georgia Butterfly Leg Bradley Dunham was just above the legal reaction time (-0.04 sec, 45.54), which would have placed the Bulldogs in 16th place.
TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLIGHT START 100 FLIGHT PERFORMERS
CalBjörn Seeliger placed 5th all-time in history with his relay time of 40.30 on the free stage, along with that of Notre DameChris Guiliano(40.43) and ASU Johnny Kulow (40.54) not very far from him.
Florida anchor, Macguire McDuff, jumped early (-0.05 reaction), unfortunately disqualifying what could have been a relay for 2nd place. McDuff's unofficial split was 40.53, even with the top three legal splits in the field.
TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLYING START 100 FREE PERFORMERS
|1
|40.15, CAELEB DRESSEL (2018)
|2
|40.17, Chris Guiliano (2024)
|3
|40.23, Nathan Adrien (2009)
|4
|40.28, Vlad Morozov (2013)
|5
|40:30, Björn Seeliger (2024)
NOTE:
*The Florida, Auburn and Georgia relays were disqualified for early takeoff.
**Swimmers disqualified.
|
LEGS BACK
|Swimmer
|Team
|Divide
|Kacper Stokowski
|NC State
|43.57
|Adam Chaney
|Florida*
|44.02
|Destiny Lasco
|Cal
|44.13
|Will Modglin
|Texas
|44.32
|Brendan Brule
|Indiana
|44.43
|Tommy Janton
|Our Lady
|44.58
|Hubert Kos
|KNEW
|44.61
|Ruard van Renen
|Georgia*
|44.77
|Matt Brownstead
|UVA
|45.05
|Harrison Lierz
|Tennessee
|45.23
|Jordan Tiffany
|Brigham Young
|45.33
|Cooper Morley
|State of Pennsylvania
|45.38
|Nate Stoffle
|Auburn*
|45.38
|Jack Wilkening
|Michigan
|45.54
|Aaron Squeira
|Stanford
|45.57
|Max Wilson
|State of Florida
|45.57
|Grant Bochenski
|Missouri
|45.58
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|45.61
|Vaggelis Makrygiannis
|U.S.C.
|46.10
|Tyler Hulet
|Texas A&M
|46.14
|Charlie crushes
|Louisville
|46.29
|Ryan Hardy
|Arizona
|46.48
|Griffin Curtis
|LSU
|46.50
|Walker Davis
|North Carolina
|46.75
|Casey Stowe
|Minnesota
|46.76
|
LEGS BRUSHED
|Swimmer
|Team
|Divide
|Leon Marchand
|KNEW
|48.73
|Liam Bell
|Cal
|49.70
|Julian Smith
|Florida*
|50.41
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|50.43
|Carlos Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|50.47
|Josh Matheny
|Indiana
|50.63
|Denis Petrashov
|Louisville
|50.64
|Flynn Crisci
|Tennessee
|50.65
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|51.21
|Henri Bethel**
|Auburn*
|51.26**
|Sam Hoover
|NC State
|51.37
|Mariano Lazzerini
|State of Pennsylvania
|51.52
|Alex Sanchez
|Texas A&M
|51.64
|Jake Foster
|Texas
|51.66
|Thomas Baravelli
|State of Florida
|51.67
|Mitch Mason
|LSU
|51.80
|Missouri
|Missouri
|51.96
|Ben Delmar
|North Carolina
|52.13
|Brendan Fitzpatrick
|Michigan
|52.23
|Brad Prolo
|Brigham Young
|52.34
|Joe Rudd
|Minnesota
|52.35
|Ryan Foote
|Arizona
|52.50
|Connor Haigh
|Georgia*
|52.50
|Ben Dillard
|U.S.C.
|52.61
|Tyler Christianson
|Our Lady
|52.72
|
BUTTERFLY LEGS
|Swimmer
|Team
|Divide
|Josh Liendo
|Florida*
|42.56
|Ilya Kharun
|KNEW
|43.44
|Luc Miller
|NC State
|43.55
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|43.92
|Give roses
|Cal
|44.17
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|44.20
|Dalton Lowe
|Louisville
|44.65
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|44.67
|Davide Harabagiu
|Minnesota
|44.84
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|44.85
|Björn Kammann
|Tennessee
|45.07
|Boyd Poelke
|North Carolina
|45.10
|Mario Molla Yanes
|Virginia Tech
|45.12
|Tate Bacon
|Our Lady
|45.28
|Tobias Schulrath
|State of Florida
|45:30
|Bradley Dunham**
|Georgia*
|45.54**
|Sohib Khaled
|Auburn*
|45.56
|Poor Nabor
|Arizona
|45.57
|Nate Germonprez
|Texas
|45.59
|Michal Chiemlewski
|U.S.C.
|45.65
|Tim Connery
|Virginia
|45.72
|Matthew Bittner
|State of Pennsylvania
|45.75
|Jan Zubik
|Missouri
|45.77
|Tanner Edwards
|Brigham Young
|46.17
|Pawel Ouryniuk
|LSU
|46.42
|
FREE LEGS
|Swimmer
|Team
|Divide
|Björn Seeliger
|Cal
|40:30
|Chris Guiliano
|Our Lady
|40.43
|Macguire McDuff**
|Florida*
|40.53**
|Johnny Kulow
|KNEW
|40.54
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|40.87
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|40.94
|Guilherme Santos
|Tennessee
|41.02
|Quintin McCarty
|NC State
|41.22
|Brendan Whitfield
|Virginia Tech
|41.24
|Ralph Daleiden
|Arizona
|41.25
|Rafael Gu
|Stanford
|41.27
|Peter Varjasi
|State of Florida
|41.28
|Logan Tirheimer
|Auburn*
|41.33
|Jere Hribar
|LSU
|41.36
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|41.49
|Reese Branzell
|Georgia*
|41.59
|Guy Brooks
|Louisville
|41.68
|Connor Boyle
|Virginia
|41.97
|Ben Scholl
|Texas A&M
|42.05
|Kaiser Neverman
|Minnesota
|42.09
|Patrick Hussein
|North Carolina
|42.16
|Artem Seline
|U.S.C.
|42.62
|Frederik Rindshoej
|Missouri
|42.86
|Luigi Riva
|Brigham Young
|42.98
|Lachlan Byrne
|State of Pennsylvania
|43.20
|
