



2024 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3 Arizona State 343 Cal 286.5 Florida 273 Indiana 247 State NC 206 Texas 165 Tennessee 147 Stanford 144 Virginia Tech 116 Georgia 88 Notre Dame 79 Auburn 72 Louisville 69 Michigan 68.5 Ohio State 65 Texas A&M 62 Alabama 50 SMU / Virginia 41 Florida State 34 Minnesota 28 Miami (FL) 21 Missouri/Arizona 19 Fleece 17 Pitt 15 LSU 11 USC/UNC 9 Penn Street 8 BYU 7 Utah 6 Purdue 5 George Washington 1 From Sophie Kaufman. TIMED FINAL OF THE MEDLEY 400 YARDS RELAY NCAA record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023

Meet record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023

American record: 3:01.51 Cal (R. Murphy, C. Hoppe, M. Josa, M. Jensen), 2017

US Open record: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff), 2023

Pool record: 2:59.22 Texas (J. Shebat, W. Licon, J. Schooling, J. Conger), 2017

2023 Champion: 2:58.32 Florida (A. Chaney, D. Hillis, J. Liendo, M. McDuff) Top 8: Arizona State (ASU) 2:57.32 *NCAA, American, US Open and pool records* California (Cal) 2:58.30 State NC 2: 59.71 Indiana 3:00.20 Stanford and Tennessee 3:01.97 Virginia Tech 3:02.34 Texas 3:02.44 Tonight's men's 400m medley relay finals were eventful to say the least. Arizona State took the plunge and won its first-ever NCAA relay title in an NCAA record time tonight in 2:57.32. Runner-up California also swam under the NCAA record by 0.02 seconds, clocking 2:58.30. At the same time, three relays, including Florida, a candidate for the top three in the team fights, were plagued by early disqualifications at takeoff. NC State Kacper Stokowski led the 100 back splits in 43.57, which would have won the individual final by 0.29 seconds, where he placed second. that of FloridaAdam Chaneystarted with the second-fastest time of 44.02, despite having his relay disqualified. The two CalsDestiny Lasco (44.13) and Texas' Will Modglin(44.32) was also split faster than the individual finals champion from Indiana. Brendan Brule(44.43). Leon Marchand succeeded for ASU with the fastest 100 breast split ever at 48.73, breaking his previous unofficial record of 49.23 from last year. NCAA record holder at new event Liam Bell of Cal swam another sub-50 time, posting the 4th fastest relay time in history with 49.70. Notably,Florida used Julian Smith breaststroke (50.41). Combined with his 100 free scratches, that means he will swim 5 relays for the Gators this week. That compounds the pain of the disqualification because Smith, who has been swimming well this week, was within range of scoring in the 100 freestyle. Brewer of Auburns, Henri Bethel flies away with an illegal reaction time of -0.13 (51.26), negating a relay that could have placed 13th. TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLYING START 100 BREAST PERFORMERS 1 48.73, LÉON MARCHAND (2024) 2 49.56, Kévin Cordes (2013) 3 49:60, Ian Finnerty (2019) 4 49.70,Liam Bell (2024) 5 49:75, Will Licon (2017) Unofficially, FloridaJosh Liendo ran the fastest 100 fly relay in history in 42.56, the first man to split sub-43 on a relay. Ilya Kharun was another swimmer to place in the top five all-time relays, hitting 43.44 for ASU. Georgia Butterfly Leg Bradley Dunham was just above the legal reaction time (-0.04 sec, 45.54), which would have placed the Bulldogs in 16th place. TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLIGHT START 100 FLIGHT PERFORMERS CalBjörn Seeliger placed 5th all-time in history with his relay time of 40.30 on the free stage, along with that of Notre DameChris Guiliano(40.43) and ASU Johnny Kulow (40.54) not very far from him. Florida anchor, Macguire McDuff, jumped early (-0.05 reaction), unfortunately disqualifying what could have been a relay for 2nd place. McDuff's unofficial split was 40.53, even with the top three legal splits in the field. TOP 5 OF ALL TIME FLYING START 100 FREE PERFORMERS 1 40.15, CAELEB DRESSEL (2018) 2 40.17, Chris Guiliano (2024) 3 40.23, Nathan Adrien (2009) 4 40.28, Vlad Morozov (2013) 5 40:30, Björn Seeliger (2024) NOTE:

*The Florida, Auburn and Georgia relays were disqualified for early takeoff.

**Swimmers disqualified. LEGS BACK Swimmer Team Divide Kacper Stokowski NC State 43.57 Adam Chaney Florida* 44.02 Destiny Lasco Cal 44.13 Will Modglin Texas 44.32 Brendan Brule Indiana 44.43 Tommy Janton Our Lady 44.58 Hubert Kos KNEW 44.61 Ruard van Renen Georgia* 44.77 Matt Brownstead UVA 45.05 Harrison Lierz Tennessee 45.23 Jordan Tiffany Brigham Young 45.33 Cooper Morley State of Pennsylvania 45.38 Nate Stoffle Auburn* 45.38 Jack Wilkening Michigan 45.54 Aaron Squeira Stanford 45.57 Max Wilson State of Florida 45.57 Grant Bochenski Missouri 45.58 Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 45.61 Vaggelis Makrygiannis U.S.C. 46.10 Tyler Hulet Texas A&M 46.14 Charlie crushes Louisville 46.29 Ryan Hardy Arizona 46.48 Griffin Curtis LSU 46.50 Walker Davis North Carolina 46.75 Casey Stowe Minnesota 46.76 LEGS BRUSHED Swimmer Team Divide Leon Marchand KNEW 48.73 Liam Bell Cal 49.70 Julian Smith Florida* 50.41 Noah Nichols Virginia 50.43 Carlos Coll Marti Virginia Tech 50.47 Josh Matheny Indiana 50.63 Denis Petrashov Louisville 50.64 Flynn Crisci Tennessee 50.65 Ron Polonsky Stanford 51.21 Henri Bethel** Auburn* 51.26** Sam Hoover NC State 51.37 Mariano Lazzerini State of Pennsylvania 51.52 Alex Sanchez Texas A&M 51.64 Jake Foster Texas 51.66 Thomas Baravelli State of Florida 51.67 Mitch Mason LSU 51.80 Missouri Missouri 51.96 Ben Delmar North Carolina 52.13 Brendan Fitzpatrick Michigan 52.23 Brad Prolo Brigham Young 52.34 Joe Rudd Minnesota 52.35 Ryan Foote Arizona 52.50 Connor Haigh Georgia* 52.50 Ben Dillard U.S.C. 52.61 Tyler Christianson Our Lady 52.72 BUTTERFLY LEGS Swimmer Team Divide Josh Liendo Florida* 42.56 Ilya Kharun KNEW 43.44 Luc Miller NC State 43.55 Andrei Minakov Stanford 43.92 Give roses Cal 44.17 Tomer Frankel Indiana 44.20 Dalton Lowe Louisville 44.65 Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 44.67 Davide Harabagiu Minnesota 44.84 Connor Foote Texas A&M 44.85 Björn Kammann Tennessee 45.07 Boyd Poelke North Carolina 45.10 Mario Molla Yanes Virginia Tech 45.12 Tate Bacon Our Lady 45.28 Tobias Schulrath State of Florida 45:30 Bradley Dunham** Georgia* 45.54** Sohib Khaled Auburn* 45.56 Poor Nabor Arizona 45.57 Nate Germonprez Texas 45.59 Michal Chiemlewski U.S.C. 45.65 Tim Connery Virginia 45.72 Matthew Bittner State of Pennsylvania 45.75 Jan Zubik Missouri 45.77 Tanner Edwards Brigham Young 46.17 Pawel Ouryniuk LSU 46.42 FREE LEGS Swimmer Team Divide Björn Seeliger Cal 40:30 Chris Guiliano Our Lady 40.43 Macguire McDuff** Florida* 40.53** Johnny Kulow KNEW 40.54 Luke Hobson Texas 40.87 Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 40.94 Guilherme Santos Tennessee 41.02 Quintin McCarty NC State 41.22 Brendan Whitfield Virginia Tech 41.24 Ralph Daleiden Arizona 41.25 Rafael Gu Stanford 41.27 Peter Varjasi State of Florida 41.28 Logan Tirheimer Auburn* 41.33 Jere Hribar LSU 41.36 Bence Szabados Michigan 41.49 Reese Branzell Georgia* 41.59 Guy Brooks Louisville 41.68 Connor Boyle Virginia 41.97 Ben Scholl Texas A&M 42.05 Kaiser Neverman Minnesota 42.09 Patrick Hussein North Carolina 42.16 Artem Seline U.S.C. 42.62 Frederik Rindshoej Missouri 42.86 Luigi Riva Brigham Young 42.98 Lachlan Byrne State of Pennsylvania 43.20

