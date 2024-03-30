Fashion
Woman sparks debate after wearing her own wedding dress to friend's wedding
A woman has been defended online after sharing her experience of attending a friend's wedding in the dress she wore to her own wedding.
Urging people to read the whole story before jumping to conclusions, the anonymous woman posted in the popular Am I the A******? thread.
Although it is considered taboo to wear white to another person's wedding and wearing a conventional wedding dress is a total no-no, the woman explained that she actually wore the blue dress with which she had gotten married two years before her friend's wedding.
She wrote: I (20F) married my husband two years ago. We're not rich and don't care much about weddings, so I wore my ball gown to my wedding. It's not a super fancy dress or anything, it's basically a long deep dark blue sequined dress with one sleeve.
The woman added: My friend Ciara (22F) was at my wedding. Since the wedding, I've worn it several times because it's basically the only costume I own.
She went on to say that the wedding color scheme was dark blue and she requested a fancy outfit, and she decided to wear the dress again because she didn't feel like wasting money for another fancy dress that I would never wear again.
So I showed up at her wedding in my dark blue sequinned dress. It wasn't remarkable or anything, most of the guests wore even fancier dresses. However, when Ciara saw me, she lost her mind.
The post continues: She yelled at me in front of all the guests, in front of her husband and my husband, saying what I did was horrible and that no one shows up to a wedding in a wedding dress. I tried to reason with her by telling her that the dress was not a wedding dress, it was the only chic item of clothing I owned, I had worn it many times before and after my wedding. She didn't listen and continued to yell at me to the point where her bridesmaids and husband started trying to calm her down. She also called me a bunch of unsavory names.
I was very upset by the tragedy and decided to leave with my husband. Then I started getting texts from Ciara, blaming me for overshadowing her on her wedding day, for driving a wedge between her and her husband since he said she reacted massively excessively and had upset her friend over a dress. I decided to ignore them because I think she's being unreasonable, but part of me thinks I was an AH because I wore this dress to my own wedding.
The idea of wearing a wedding dress to another person's wedding, taken without context, may seem like a bad decision, but people were supportive of the woman after reading the post.
One person wrote in the comments section: Anyone reading the title would have their finger right on the Y…
In these circumstances though, it was completely acceptable to wear that dress and she ruined her own wedding and yelled at you for no reason. Even her husband thinks she's an AH, from the sounds of things.
I suspect she has not only lost you as a friend, but her husband will probably get a lawyer soon. She looks like she would be a nightmare to live with.
Another comment read: If the bride hadn't been at your wedding she would never have known it was an NTA wedding dress, and I hope things can work out with your friend.
Exactly. If I were her husband, I would be so embarrassed to see her acting like this.
Another said: You didn't wear a wedding dress to your own wedding. It was a ball gown.
So your friend ruined her own wedding because you wore your ball gown to her wedding.
|
