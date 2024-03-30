Farmgate air guarantees instant nirvana with every breath!

Farmgate is now Dhaka's version of Times Square if Times Square had forgotten its name, lost its map and decided to open a business entirely because of broken dreams and traffic jams.

Or you can also call it Dhakaiya Bermuda Triangle of development constructions – a glorious intersection where the Metrolink flirts with the express highway above is the epicenter of a unique Dhaka experience – a chaotic symphony of blaring horns, overflowing coaching centers and enough street food to feed a small nation.

Finding places at Farmgate is a task in itself. Pullers and rickshaw drivers are often confused, for example, whether Asia Pacific University is in Panthapath or Green Road. Or is it Rajabazar West? Do not be dumb ; These are just nicknames! True Farmgate enthusiasts know it by the constant feeling of slight existential dread that overcomes them upon arrival.

You'll find a competitive education mecca nestled amid a symphony of blaring horns, overflowing classrooms and enough cups of tea to fuel a sleepless night for the nation. Every coaching center has a wall of fame adorned with photos of former “toppers” – students who are said to have cleared their entrance exams at BUET, Dhaka University, Dhaka Medical College, etc.

Of course, these walls conveniently neglect to mention the countless students who, despite marathon exams that would put a Spartan to shame, never quite grasped the secret sauce to getting an A+ or a place at their desired institution. These poor souls, the mere deputies of the coaching center universe, find themselves frustrated and disoriented, clutching their participation certificates like consolation prizes in a rigged game.

Here, among the student tutors peddling the secrets of A+ or the best universities in the country (for a hefty price, of course), you'll find a treasure trove of everything you need.

Street vendors teem with fashion finds and trendy shoes that line the nonexistent sidewalks, creating a human slalom course for the determined shopper. But at least you'll have something to distract you from the dodgy stains on your new shirt while you try to dodge a rogue rickshaw.

Speaking of rickshaws, Farmgate's fascinating road ballet features the rickshaw pullers, Dhaka's own brand of centaurs, a half-man, half-bike chariot. Negotiation is treated as an art form, like bartering with a jinn from the bazaar.

But don't let their apparent confidence fool you. A pinch of drama, a dollop of anger or feigned offense, and perhaps a dash of competitive rickshaw-puller spotting can reduce this absurd sum to a simply unaffordable price. Remember, at the Farmgate Rickshaw Rodeo, the only meter that matters is the one you use to assess the absurdity of the circumstances.

Prepare to be deafened by engines that sound like they're about to cough up a lung and to navigate your way through flowing traffic with all the predictability of a drunken grasshopper. Here, the pedestrian puzzlers are brave souls attempting to cross the road, playing a real-life game of Frogger with vehicles of questionable mobility.

But once the sun sets below the horizon, Farmgate transforms into a refuge for the eternally hungry. Street food vendors materialize from the ether, offering everything from deep-fried mystery meat to controversial kebabs. A strong stomach is a prerequisite for enjoying the culinary delights of Farmgate.

The air quality in Farmgate is a peculiar combination of smoke from street food, diesel fumes and the dreams of thousands of students. Some believe they can see the future through the fog filled with uncertain lung capacity and the constant desire to purchase solid air filters. Others claim it creates a temper or at least a chronic cough. Deeply inhaling Farmgate's unique environment is a guaranteed method to experience instant Nirvana or, at the very least, moderate dizziness.

So, if you are looking for a place that perfectly encapsulates the exhilarating chaos of Dhaka, Farmgate is your pilgrimage. Just be sure to bring your patience, a map (several conflicting ones, just in case), and a healthy dose of skepticism about the structural integrity of the surrounding buildings.

Farmgate is not just an intersection; it's an experience. An experience that will leave you a little full, completely disoriented and strangely exhilarated with a belly full of questionable delights.

