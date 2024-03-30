Beyonc wears tight latex dress and cowboy hat for 'Cowboy Carter' signing





Cowboy Carter is here and Beyonc celebrated in style. For the release of her latest album, the “16 Carriages” singer welcomed fans to Tower Records in Tokyo for a book signing and she fully embraced her country side while spicing things up Beyonc-style. She showed up at the store wearing a tight-fitting, belted brown latex dress topped with a matching trench coat. She also wore brown opera gloves, brown strappy heels, and a brown cowboy hat for a complete monochromatic moment. Beyoncé during the album signing in Japan.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

For several weeks, Beyonc, 42, has really leaned into her cowboy-chic aesthetic, wearing cowboy hats for all occasions. When she sat front row at Luar during New York Fashion Week to watch her nephew Juelz walk the runway, she did so in a low-cut, embellished gray pantsuit. Naturally, she wore a matching cowboy hat and metallic Luar purse. His big announcement of Cowboy Carter came during the 2024 Super Bowl, although fans didn't yet know what the album would be called. At the time, the Grammy winner only teased act II follow-up to Renaissance. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Beyoncé at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fans also weren't sure how much country style she was going to take, but Beyonc actually teased her new era at the Grammys the week before when she showed up wearing a matching Louis Vuitton ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat Stetson. She wore the iconic hatter's Shasta design in Mist Gray which sells for $440 and is still available for purchase and has remained true to the style ever since. Beyoncé during the album signing in Japan.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Beyonce Cowboy Carter was released Friday and includes 27 tracks with features from icons like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. On March 19, she wrote about Instagram of the album, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn't feel welcome and it was very clear that I didn't wasn't. But, because of this experience, I dove deeper into the history of country music and studied our rich music archives. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people across the world, while amplifying the voices of some of the people who have devoted so much of their lives to educating about our musical history. She then described the criticism she faced over the years and how she overcame them to arrive at her place in the industry today and how this album fits into her discography. She concluded: This is not a country album. It’s a Beyoncé album.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/beyonce-embraces-country-side-in-latex-bodycon-dress-cowboy-hat-album-signing-japan-photos-8622232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos