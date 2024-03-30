Kat Walk prepares to return to the future for a fashion show | News





Illinois State University's Kat Walk is gearing up for its second annual fashion show, Back to the Future, a themed spectacle that will take us back in time with fashion, music and walks. Before the show, show producer Erykah Thomas created an overview of the show's practices and selected designers and vendors to be part of the event. Many thanks to my couture show producer, Erykah, who organized this show from top to bottom,” said Kat Walk President Coya Bennett. There are so many hands on deck when it comes to determining who is involved. The production team, the majority of the e-boards, our stylist, the volunteers, the events committee and the models themselves. The production team is in full swing, going through the show from top to bottom to make sure every detail is perfect. Our founders left us with big shoes to fill, Thomas said. We put a lot of work and effort into setting up the shower. The Kat Walk is much more than an RSO, LLC or agency. This is a community dedicated to helping models grow inside and outside the organization. We want to see our role models grow from what they learn within our organization, Bennett said. The Kat Walk will host performances by the Xtreme Domination dance team from ISU and Kat Walks' sister campus, Eastern Illinois University. There will be intermission games and interactive activities. They can expect a wow effect. They will be on the edge of their seats the entire time, Bennett said. The Kat Walk will showcase its new models but also all the ideas that people have put together to make the event a success.

LEXUS PEAR is a news and features journalist. Gruszka can be contacted at [email protected].

