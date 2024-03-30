Beyoncé's Country Album Fuels Cowboy Couture Fashion Trend





Put away that cap and buy yourself a Stetson this summer. Cowboy hats are expected to be the hottest accessory for the warmer months, after Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter” on Friday, which quickly became Most streamed Spotify album in a single day this year. The late country R&B idol joins a trend already underway, thanks to the fuchsia lids worn so prominently in last summer's blockbuster “Barbie,” not to mention the rise of Western-inspired designs on the runways as Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2024 men’s line or that of Schiaparelli high fashion collection. Beyoncé helped fuel a growing trend toward what some call cowboy couture. Beyoncé / Instagram Trendalytics data obtained by Fashionista shows a 400% increase in interest in cowboy hats compared to a year ago, while Klarna reported that purchases of “rhinestone cowboy hats” jumped 331%. And while the new obsession with western style may have started long before Beyoncé, 42, released her highly anticipated country album, she's definitely made the look impossible to ignore. The “coastal cowgirl” aesthetic, marked by cowboy boots and linen clothing, was trending last summer as stylish riding boots became a wardrobe staple for many fashionistas. Next up, the Houston-born “Texas Hold ’Em” crooner sitting front row at the Luar show at New York Fashion Week donning a wide-brimmed alabaster hat. And when Queen Bey announced “Cowboy Carter” during the Super Bowl, Google searches for “cowboy hat” jumped more than 212% worldwide, clothing retailer Boohoo reported. Shoe news. Now it's boots and bolos and belts, oh my, as the devout members of the Beyhive usher in”cowgirl sewing.” Country icon and “Jolene” singer Dolly Parton was featured on “Cowboy Carter.” Getty Images Amidst the news of Lana Del Rey's next country album, Stars Spotted in Western-Style Clothing and artists such as Post Malone and Miley Cyrus featured in “Cowboy Carter,” the seeds were sown for a western revival well beyond the hats. Searches for “cowboy boots” and “bolo tie” skyrocketed 163% and 566% respectively, according to Boohoo, as TikTokers boasted Bey-inspired Western outfits in their wardrobes just months later having removed their chrome brimmed hats worn by the singer. Renaissance visit. But country tailoring is not a passing fad, insists Isha Nicole, creative director and senior vice president of marketing at Western clothing company Boot Barn. The growing interest in cowboy hats can probably be attributed to “Barbie” costumes and the buzz surrounding Beyoncé's new country album. Pro Hi-Res – stock.adobe.com She told Womens Wear Daily that while Beyoncé's music will “catapult Western influence into the spotlight,” the American cowboy is part of “our shared history” and “has left a global imprint “. The western is not a trend, Nicole said, adding that she predicts a rise in traditional red or white cowboy hats. The western is an iconic American culture.

