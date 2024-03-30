Free Clothing Drive Fits Oklahoma Students for Prom





SURE, EACH CHILD IS DRESSED FROM HEAD TO TOE. THIS IS THE 10TH SAY YES TO THE PROM DRESS EVENT, WHERE STUDENTS CAN GET A FREE DRESS, SHOES AND EVEN A TUXEDO. THE MISSION IS TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY. WE HAVE OFFERED MORE THAN 8,000 DRESSES IN TEN YEARS. THIS IS AN EVENT THAT CONTINUES TO GROW EVERY YEAR. TODAY, MANY PEOPLE DO NOT HAVE A VILLAGE. Many grandparents are raising grandchildren whose parents, you know, are incarcerated. MANY SINGLE PARENTS, SAYING YES TO THE PROM DRESS GIVES ALL FAMILIES THE OPTION TO FIND THE PERFECT FIT FOR THE PROM. NO STRINGS ATTACHED. WE ARE A VILLAGE. MANY PEOPLE DON'T HAVE A VILLAGE. It saves them the stress of having to worry about where they're going to get the money, you know, or taking the money from their household that they need to pay the bills, you know? Um, it's something where their kids can come and get free accessories, vouchers for tuxedos and shoes. EVERYTHING IS FREE. So, you know, FREE CAN HELP PARENTS IN MANY WAYS, THE ANNUAL EVENT IS BIGGER THAN GIVING BACK. FOR A PARENT WHO IS NOW DOING A YEAR OF VOLUNTEERING, THIS MEANS HELPING FAMILIES WHO MAY BE IN THE SITUATION THEY EVER WAS. IT'S JUST REALLY PICKING UP TO MY HEART BECAUSE WHEN I WASN'T IN A PLACE WHERE I NEEDED TO BE, THIS EVENT HELPED ME FOR MY DAUGHTERS AND THE OVERWHELMING COMMUNITY RESPONSE. THEY HUGED ME AND THEY CRYED. Or you know, MICHILLINDA, if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be able to go to the ball. SO IT'S REALLY I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO COME, YOU KNOW, TO VOLUNTEER OR AT LEAST JUST TO COME AND PARTICIPATE AND SEE HOW IT GOES. ORGANIZERS SAY THEY STILL NEED DONATIONS OF DRESSES AND VOLUNTEER HOURS. EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT THE ICE EVENT CENTER NORTHEAST 36TH STREET FROM 2 TO 5 MEGHAN MOSLE

“Say Yes to Prom Dress” Event is Free for Oklahoma Students to Prom The event continues to grow each year Updated: 12:50 p.m. CDT March 30, 2024 An Oklahoma organization worked to make sure every student had prom clothes. The 10th annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event on Saturday allows students to collect free dresses, shoes and tuxedos. The mission is to give back to the community. >> Download the KOCO 5 app “We’ve given away 8,000 dresses in 10 years,” said Shalonda Lewis, CEO of Candy Girl Entertainment. The event continues to grow each year. “A lot of people these days don't have a village. A lot of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. Parents are incarcerated. A lot of single parents,” Lewis said. The reader gives all families the opportunity to find the perfect prom outfit with no strings attached. “We're a village. A lot of people don't have a village,” Lewis said. From accessories to vouchers for tuxedos and shoes, the event helps make prom season easier for students. “It takes away the stress of having to worry about where they're going to get the money from or taking money from their household that they need to pay their bills, you know,” said Rashida Jones, the host of the event. “Everything is free. So, you know, free can help parents in many ways.” Get the latest interesting news by clicking here. But the event is more important than giving back to the community. For a parent who now volunteers, that means helping families in the position she once did. “It really means a lot to me because when I wasn't in a place I needed to be, this event helped me for my girls,” Jones said. The community response was overwhelming, according to organizers. “They hug me. They cry or say, 'Miss Shalonda, without you I couldn't go to prom.' So I encourage everyone to come, you know, volunteer or just participate and see how it goes,” Lewis said. The event will take place Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Ice Event Center on Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City. HEADLINES TIMELINE: Severe storms return to Oklahoma Monday with tornado and hail threat: 1 dead in Edmond house fire Friday's March Madness Sweet 16 recap OCPD: Man calls 911 after shot his wife in the head in a parking lot. Governor Stitt opposes bill allowing nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs An Oklahoma organization worked to make sure every student had prom clothes. The 10th annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event on Saturday allows students to collect free dresses, shoes and tuxedos. The mission is to give back to the community. >> Download the KOCO 5 app “We've given away 8,000 dresses in 10 years,” said Shalonda Lewis, CEO of Candy Girl Entertainment. The event continues to grow each year. “A lot of people these days don't have a village. A lot of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. Parents are incarcerated. A lot of single parents,” Lewis said. The reader gives all families the opportunity to find the perfect prom outfit with no strings attached. “We're a village. A lot of people don't have a village,” Lewis said. From accessories to vouchers for tuxedos and shoes, the event helps make prom season easier for students. “It takes away the stress of having to worry about where they're going to get the money from or taking money from their household that they need to pay their bills, you know,” said Rashida Jones, the host of the event. “Everything is free. So, you know, free can help parents in many ways.” Get the latest interesting news by clicking here. But the event is about more than just giving back to the community. For a parent who now volunteers, that means helping families in the position she once did. “It really means a lot to me because when I wasn't in a place I needed to be, this event helped me for my girls,” Jones said. The community response was overwhelming, according to organizers. “They hug me. They cry or say, 'Miss Shalonda, without you I couldn't go to prom.' So I encourage everyone to come, you know, volunteer or just participate and see how it goes,” Lewis said. The event will take place Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the Ice Event Center on Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City. Main titles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoma-prom-dress-drive-say-yes-to-the-prom-dress-event-free/60348928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos