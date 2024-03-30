



Karthur Builds strides forward, coated in baby oil, wearing a small apron. But you don't need to slam your laptop shut when you hear someone walk through the front door. He (alongside three other designers) is oiled and breathing heavily in the name of sustainability. This is the vision of Martina Sorghi and Hannah Standen, co-founders of Alterist, the upcycled fashion market. Their new campaign, Doing is hot, is designed to show that sustainability is sexy, turning the lens on creators and designers who are transforming everything from damaged fabrics to old spoons into covetable, tailored fashion. It's a glimpse into their sexy, sustainable world, Standen says. It's about giving importance to who is behind the clothing rather than the clothing itself.

Despite the successes of designers like Duran Lantink And Conner Ivesupcycling is still hampered by the perception that it is a family activity that belongs to Etsy and translator but with its new campaign, Alterist clearly proves the opposite. Doing is hot features four designers from Alterists, a community of over 100 creators. Karthur built hammers his workbench, Geo Gregory Geo knits slowly writhing on the couch with her needles, Corinna Francavilla from NINA caresses its kitsch textiles, and Smart Urhiofe of NOT FAR BEHIND spends quality shirtless time with her sewing machine. The four characters you see in the video are them. It was all quite spontaneous, says Sorghi.

Even when creators don't have sweat slowly rolling down their brows, upcycling is a hotbed of innovation, creativity and vision. It flourishes beyond the confines of the tried-and-true fashion system that produces more and more of the same products. One of the best things about upcycling is that everything is tailor-made, limited edition. There is a creative process that goes into selecting and making each piece, Standen explains. Each piece is designed and produced by myself, but fabrics play an important role in how a piece is designed, says Urhiofe, who specializes in making jackets from deadstock fabrics that he sources from all over the world. United Kingdom. I have been using deadstock fabrics for over ten years because the fashion industry is crazy and full of waste and mass production. The materials chosen by Karthur Builds are found and recycled metals. Trained under Dr Noki (aka JJ Hudson) as an apprentice, he began by making rings from spoons and later worked on masks, cuffs, rings and other large ornaments, each containing a hidden detail, which It is an old piece of cutlery or a silver plate. I use recycled materials because I find them much more inspiring than a simple sheet of metal. Each object has its own unique level of detail that I can celebrate and draw inspiration from, he says. I've been using deadstock fabric for over ten years because the fashion industry is crazy and full of waste and mass production. Smart Urhiofe From its campaign to the designers it welcomes on board, Alterist has a definitive point of view. The pieces featured on the platform are exciting, they have the energy we see in groundbreaking designers when they are still in that exciting, hectic stage before succumbing to the realities of commercialization. Yes, they're made the right way and they support Alterist's mission to reduce textile waste, but it's the desire to innovate within these responsible boundaries that shines through. Many of the designers on the platform are fresh out of fashion school and are really excited to discover new ways of designing and creating, says Standen. We truly champion creative people who are forward-thinking, innovative and not afraid to push the boundaries of fashion. Standen and Sorghi met in 2019 while volunteering for an environmental campaign group in London that targeted the ills of the fashion industry. Although they did a lot to highlight problems, they also wanted to offer solutions. They connected with numerous recycling brands through their campaign, and after completing a series of business accelerator programs and winning vital grants, the duo launched Alterist in December 2022, with one key concept in mind: fashion is culture and culture has the power to drive change. Fashion is a communication tool, explains Sorghi. Our community of designers uses it to express who they are and what they do differently. We welcome everyone as they are.

Kathur Builds describes Alterist as aggressively community-focused. It celebrates the individuality of designers and the pieces they create, while uniting everyone under a collectivist mindset and mission. Platforms like Alterist will help create a new haven for creatives in this near-apocalyptic time we find ourselves in, he says. Next steps for Alterist include a London pop-up Since From March 15 to 26, and the development of workshops to combine education and creativity. But for now, they want us to stop and appreciate the designers who are reshaping the fashion landscape for their talent, their commitment and, let's face it, their ability to make captivating eye contact while a fan styles their hair in slow motion. Fast fashion has been tormenting the world for quite a long time. The hottest new fashion of this generation is handmade and sustainably sourced, says Karthur Builds. It's official: manufacturing is hot.

