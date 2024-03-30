Fashion
Selena Gomez oozes glamor in a chic strapless dress as she supports her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of his new documentary in New York.
Selena Gomez stole the show at the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin's new documentary about her life, called Steve! (Martin): A documentary in 2 pieces.
The 31-year-old singer/actress, who is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place series, looked like a billion dollars in her chic black dress as she arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York on Friday .
Exuding movie star glamor in her bow-adorned dress, Selena let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup and sweeping her raven hair into a sleek updo.
She glowed on the red carpet as she wrapped her arms around comedy icon Martin, who reflects on his incredible Hollywood career in Apple TV+'s two-part documentary.
The endearing duo couldn't contain their laughter, doubling down on enthusiasm when they were joined by a parade of stars at the screening, including Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer, Finn Wittrock and others.
Selena Gomez stole the show at the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin's new documentary about his life, called Steve! (Martin): A documentary in 2 pieces
She shined on the red carpet as she wrapped her arms around comedy icon Martin, who reflects on his incredible Hollywood career in Apple TV+'s two-part documentary.
Selena and Steve, along with their partner Martin Short, are currently working on season 4 of their popular comedy series Only Murders in the Building.
Premiering in 2021, the series follows three strangers, played by Selena, Steve and Martin, who live in the same apartment building and share an obsession with true crime.
When a murder occurs in their apartment building, they band together to investigate the crime and produce a true crime podcast about it.
Selena's appearance comes after the announcement of her role in a spinoff of her popular Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.
The celebrity will trade in her home cooking for the bustling environments of some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants in the upcoming show Selena + Restaurant.
In the new series, Selena will be joined by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, “as her culinary skills are put to the test by the best in the business,” according to a statement from Max.
“Over the course of six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make the menu of every restaurant.
“Each chef will also highlight a charity close to their heart during each episode, with all featured nonprofits receiving a donation to further their cause,” the statement continued.
The endearing duo couldn't contain their laughter, doubling down on enthusiasm when they were joined by a parade of stars at the screening, including Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer, Finn Wittrock and others.
Exuding movie star glamor in her bow-embellished dress, the superstar let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup.
Documentary director Morgan Neville joined Selena and Steve
Steve posed for a photo with Jimmy Fallon
Selena swept her raven tresses into a sleek bun
Selena's appearance comes after the announcement of her role in a spinoff of her popular Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.
In the new series, Selena will be joined by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, “as her culinary skills are put to the test by the best in the business,” according to a press release from Max.
In a statement ahead of the series premiere, Selena said: “After cooking virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the past four years, I was excited to enter their world.
Steve was also pictured making his entrance
Steve stopped to pet a dog as he got out of his car
In a statement ahead of the series premiere, Selena said: “After cooking virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the past four years, I was excited to enter their world.
“You’ll have to see if being in person improved my skills.”
Selena + Restaurant premieres Thursday, May 2 with two back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on Food Network and will be available to stream on Max.
In the meantime,Disney greenlights Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series – starring Selenareprising his role as Alex Russo, in addition to serving as executive producer.
She is set to reunite with her on-screen brother, David Henrie, 34, in the highly anticipated series. Henrie will reprise his role as Justin Russo.
Disney has given the green light to a sequel to the Wizards of Waverly Place series – with Selena Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo, as well as serving as executive producer. Selena, 31, will reunite with her on-screen brother David Henrie, 34, who is also expected to reprise his role as Justin Russo
The two will reprise their roles as siblings Justin and Alex Russo in the new series. Production is expected to begin in April (photo from 2007)
Production on the series is expected to begin in April in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.
The series, tentatively scheduled for release later this year, will be on both Disney Channel and Disney+.
The story begins with Henrie's character, Justin Russo, living a mortal life with his wife Giada, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and their two children, Roman and Milo, played by Alkaio Thiele, aged 13, and Max, respectively. Matenko.
Wizards of Waverly Place, a beloved show that aired from 2007 to 2012, catapulted Gomez to teen idol status.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13254343/Selena-Gomez-supports-Murders-Building-star-Steve-Martin-premiere-new-documentary-NYC.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Urmila Matondkar convert to Islam and change her name?
- LSG vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav sizzles on debut as Lucknow records maiden win by 21 runs | Cricket news
- Selena Gomez oozes glamor in a chic strapless dress as she supports her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of his new documentary in New York.
- Zee job cuts: Company cuts 50% of its workforce at its Bangalore technology center
- See inside the ship that hit the Baltimore Bridge
- The bodyguard who took three bullets to save Princess Anne | BBC News
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Donald Trump's video pledging support for Imran Khan is generated by AI
- Israel-Hamas war: second round of humanitarian ships leaves for Gaza
- Virginia Beach Museum Exhibit Spotlights WWII Jacket
- No. No. 4 TCU falls to No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA at Death Volley Invitational
- AI showdown: How Samsung's Galaxy S24 AI tools compare to Google, Apple