Selena Gomez oozes glamor in a chic strapless dress as she supports her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of his new documentary in New York.

Selena Gomez stole the show at the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin's new documentary about her life, called Steve! (Martin): A documentary in 2 pieces.

The 31-year-old singer/actress, who is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place series, looked like a billion dollars in her chic black dress as she arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York on Friday .

Exuding movie star glamor in her bow-adorned dress, Selena let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup and sweeping her raven hair into a sleek updo.

She glowed on the red carpet as she wrapped her arms around comedy icon Martin, who reflects on his incredible Hollywood career in Apple TV+'s two-part documentary.

The endearing duo couldn't contain their laughter, doubling down on enthusiasm when they were joined by a parade of stars at the screening, including Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer, Finn Wittrock and others.

Selena Gomez stole the show at the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin's new documentary about his life, called Steve! (Martin): A documentary in 2 pieces

She shined on the red carpet as she wrapped her arms around comedy icon Martin, who reflects on his incredible Hollywood career in Apple TV+'s two-part documentary.

Selena and Steve, along with their partner Martin Short, are currently working on season 4 of their popular comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Premiering in 2021, the series follows three strangers, played by Selena, Steve and Martin, who live in the same apartment building and share an obsession with true crime.

When a murder occurs in their apartment building, they band together to investigate the crime and produce a true crime podcast about it.

Selena's appearance comes after the announcement of her role in a spinoff of her popular Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.

The celebrity will trade in her home cooking for the bustling environments of some of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants in the upcoming show Selena + Restaurant.

In the new series, Selena will be joined by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, “as her culinary skills are put to the test by the best in the business,” according to a statement from Max.

“Over the course of six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make the menu of every restaurant.

“Each chef will also highlight a charity close to their heart during each episode, with all featured nonprofits receiving a donation to further their cause,” the statement continued.

The endearing duo couldn't contain their laughter, doubling down on enthusiasm when they were joined by a parade of stars at the screening, including Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer, Finn Wittrock and others.

Exuding movie star glamor in her bow-embellished dress, the superstar let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal makeup.

Documentary director Morgan Neville joined Selena and Steve

Steve posed for a photo with Jimmy Fallon

Selena swept her raven tresses into a sleek bun

Selena's appearance comes after the announcement of her role in a spinoff of her popular Max cooking series, Selena + Chef.

In the new series, Selena will be joined by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, “as her culinary skills are put to the test by the best in the business,” according to a press release from Max.

In a statement ahead of the series premiere, Selena said: “After cooking virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the past four years, I was excited to enter their world.

Steve was also pictured making his entrance

Steve stopped to pet a dog as he got out of his car

In a statement ahead of the series premiere, Selena said: “After cooking virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the past four years, I was excited to enter their world.

“You’ll have to see if being in person improved my skills.”

Selena + Restaurant premieres Thursday, May 2 with two back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on Food Network and will be available to stream on Max.

In the meantime,Disney greenlights Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series – starring Selenareprising his role as Alex Russo, in addition to serving as executive producer.

She is set to reunite with her on-screen brother, David Henrie, 34, in the highly anticipated series. Henrie will reprise his role as Justin Russo.

Disney has given the green light to a sequel to the Wizards of Waverly Place series – with Selena Gomez reprising her role as Alex Russo, as well as serving as executive producer. Selena, 31, will reunite with her on-screen brother David Henrie, 34, who is also expected to reprise his role as Justin Russo

The two will reprise their roles as siblings Justin and Alex Russo in the new series. Production is expected to begin in April (photo from 2007)

Production on the series is expected to begin in April in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

The series, tentatively scheduled for release later this year, will be on both Disney Channel and Disney+.

The story begins with Henrie's character, Justin Russo, living a mortal life with his wife Giada, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and their two children, Roman and Milo, played by Alkaio Thiele, aged 13, and Max, respectively. Matenko.

Wizards of Waverly Place, a beloved show that aired from 2007 to 2012, catapulted Gomez to teen idol status.