Fashion
The best and most berserk and just like these fashion moments so far
There have been three tragedies so far And just like that: the departure of Sara Ramirez's identity stand-up, Che Diaz; the departure of Nya Wallace, professor at Karen Pittmans Columbia Law School; and the total disappearance of Miranda Hobbes. I was reminded of this fact when I came across an image of Cynthia Nixon riding up an escalator in a sad plaid blazer and bulky brown backpack in the first reboot series. Hobbes's life has always been an exercise in self-sufficiency, spending an entire trip to Atlantic City picking his way through a pile of New Yorkers and ordering the same Chinese takeout for months, but she had never seemed so haunted, so adamantly anti-Miranda. This was the woman who wore Miuccia Prada's flagship Spring/Summer 1996 collection to her law offices, Christian Lacroix skirt suits to brunch, and Jil Sander shift dresses to collecting phone numbers at local bodegas. A briefcase, yes! But a backpack?
I am aware that there are more blatantly egregious fashion moments in And just like that. (Like Carries' babushka scarves and rubber gloves, Carries' woven berets, and Carries' accidental homage to Eliza Doolittle.) But all of this is to be expected from Sex and the city franchise, in which clothing has always been a vehicle for entertainment. But where the costumes once felt like a deeper dive into the lives of these characters, laying bare the chasm between who they were and who they aspired to be the costumes. And just like that lent more to the comedy and spectacle: huge Valentino dresses for fundraising galas in New York and huge Valentino dresses for throwing your husband's ashes on a bridge in Paris. He produced visually stimulating TV shows, an ointment arriving in the form of Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel: a 54-year-old real estate saleswoman with a barrel brush and three iPhones. We don't know where she's been or even where she's going, but there are wrinkles around her eyes and she wears an all-terracotta look as warm as her Sobranie-burned vocal cords.
Here's a selection of the best and craziest looks that have surfaced. And just like that so far. (Not counting a photo of Aidan in his cinched-waist Barbour jacket.)
