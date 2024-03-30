Beyonc Serves Up High-Fashion Cowgirl in Country-Inspired Shoot





Beyoncé is where country meets couture. After releasing his eighth studio album, Cowboy Carterat midnight on Friday, the 32-time Grammy winner was stunned In the magazines first-ever digital cover showcasing her rodeo-inspired high fashion style. In the first image fans saw of the 16 Carriages hitmaker, 42, on Friday, Beyonc appeared entirely white beneath a message that read: A new era. The star wore a Gladys Tamez cowboy hat, an Alexander McQueen oversized shaggy coat and Cartier fine jewelry earrings as she looked into the camera for the cover photo. Beyoncé, W Magazine, March 2024.

Pamela Hanson/Wmagazine

Her makeup perfectly offset the all-white look with a dramatic smokey eye and dark mauve matte lipstick. Beyoncé's platinum blonde hair framed her face as she leaned against a fence at a ranch. In another photo, the Texas Hold Em singer, dressed by Sara Moonves and Shiona Turini for the shoot, once again played with a bit of contrasting colors. She wore a black Chlo cape, a cream dress and black boots. The Houston native accessorized with a black Stetson cowboy hat, much like the same brand's mist gray shade that she wore to the 2024 Grammys. Beyoncé, W Magazine, March 2024.

Pamela Hanson/Wmagazine

For a pop of color to break up the black and cream palette, Beyonc added turquoise and silver earrings and a matching bolero tie, both from the Mahnaz collection. Another one of her stunning looks from In the magazine the digital cover shoot included another all-white ensemble. Standing in front of rocks and cacti on a dirt path, Beyonc draped a Proenza Schouler cover-up over the upper half of her body as a top, pairing it with a floor-length fitted skirt from the same brand. Beyoncé, W Magazine, March 2024.

Pamela Hanson/Wmagazine

The singer elevated her look with a pair of Gaspar Gloves by Dorothy Gaspar. The De Beers earrings could be seen peeking through her hair, which was parted elegantly down the middle. His mist gray Stetson cowboy hat made another appearance. The accessory has a retail price of $440. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Almost adding her own twist to the classic cow print, Beyonc wore only brown and white in another image. Twirling a lasso above her head, she commanded attention in brown Sportmax leggings and Andredamo briefs. A brown bandana was also tied over his face so that only his eyes were visible. Beyoncé, W Magazine, March 2024.

Pamela Hanson/Wmagazine

She completed her outfit with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, Lisa Eisner Jewelry cuffs, a Tiffany & Co. ring and Partlow boots. A horse could be seen in its background, completing the experience. Beyonce Cowboy Carter comes to him like Act II Renaissance release. The 27-track album features collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music such as Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. Other artists who have made names for themselves in the genre and who also appear on the project include Rhiannon Giddens, Tanner Adell and Willie Jones. I hope you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion I put into every detail and every sound, Beyoncé said in a lengthy statement on Instagram ahead of the album's release .

