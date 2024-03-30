Fashion
8 spring fashion finds to shop during the Michael Kors sale
If you're currently looking to re-invent for spring, you shouldn't forget about accessories and shoes. After all, these items can help make or break a look or add an elevated, fun touch to any ensemble. Michael Kors is a luxury fashion brand known for its minimalist and elegant designs, especially when it comes to handbags and shoes. Now, the brand is offering its shoppers an additional 20% off its sale items (applied at checkout)!
Whether you're looking for functional flats or a stunning handbag, the Michael Kors sale section has something for everyone. We've rounded up eight spring fashion finds you'll love from the sales – read on to see our picks!
Wilma large leather shoulder bag
This large leather shoulder bag is super sleek and sophisticated – was $598, now only $99!
Poppy color-block logo sneakers
These color block logo sneakers pair perfectly with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual ensemble — was $175, now only $79!
Mylah leather and logo sandal
We all know that spring and summer call for airy shoes and these logo and leather sandals are perfect for warm weather — was $155, now only $69!
Medium Manhattan satchel in leather and logo
For those who prefer a handbag with a trendy touch, the Manhattan satchel in leather and logo is stylish and functional — was $558, now only $149!
Cora medium shoulder bag in grained leather
For an extra touch of shine, opt for this one grained leather shoulder bag which has a gold chain shoulder strap – was $398, now only $89!
Dover Medium Leather Crossbody Bag
This Dover leather shoulder bag is so sleek and minimal — was $448, now only $99!
Fulton studded moccasin
If you like effortless shoes, these studded moccasins are comfortable and versatile – was $155, now only $69!
Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
Backpacks are a necessity for many! Take this medium backpack featuring the Michael Kors logo for a great deal – was $498, now only $119!
