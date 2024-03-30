Key transfer portal for health of A&M men's program





Even before the Texas A&M men's basketball team took the court for its two-game run in the NCAA Tournament, the 2024-25 season had begun. The transfer portal window opened the day after Selection Sunday and continued through May 1, causing men's basketball coaches who led the NCAAs to focus between preparing for playoffs and upcoming roster planning. In basketball, where only five players see the court at the same time, the gate has become a necessity. For the Aggies, no portal window in the Buzz Williams era to date will be as important as the current one. After a season in which the Aggies notched their first NCAA Tournament victory of the Williams era, they are guaranteed to lose only the three players whose eligibility has expired: guard Tyrece Radford, post Wildens Leveque and forward Eli Lawrence. Leveque and Lawrence ultimately played a role in A&M's tournament run, with minutes that can easily be replaced on the roster A&M already owns. People also read… Replacing the production of Radford, who averaged 31.2 minutes, 13.3 points and 6 rebounds during his time at A&M, will be much more difficult. Beyond those three, the Aggies have a group of players with a year of COVID-19 eligibility remaining and must make a choice for their future: forward Henry Coleman III, forward Andersson Garcia and forward guard Hayden Hefner. With the momentum the Aggies gained last season in the form of their NCAA Tournament performance, it's unlikely anyone will choose to look at professional options or leave Aggieland. The final and most important question is the future of guard Wade Taylor IV. The All-SEC first team selection is coming off a career year and should definitely look at his professional options. Nothing is guaranteed in another year in college basketball, especially health. However, at 6 feet, an NBA team would be taking a risk with a smaller player and another year showing that Taylor, a junior, could be a more consistent scorer could give a boost to his chances at the next level. Taylor shot 37% from the field this season and 33% from beyond the arc. Bringing Taylor back for another season would completely change the dynamic and outlook for the Aggies' upcoming season. When asked after the SEC Tournament what he thought about his future, Taylor said he was waiting until the season was over before beginning discussions on the matter. Regardless of the decisions to be made, the Aggies will be active in the transfer portal this offseason. Highest on the Aggies' priority list would be strengthening the depth at the position and adding another effective scoring threat to replace the production lost by Radford's departure. But the task of luring key players out of the transfer portal has become more complicated this season. Through two separate court injunctions, the NCAA's rules on transferring only once and encouraging players to attend college through NIL agreements have been suspended. Now anyone can access the transfer portal and can truly go to the highest bidder. Both injunctions came during the men's basketball season, making it the first true transfer portal season to test life without restrictions. Williams brought in this recent group of transfers, which included Coleman, Radford and Garcia, with the single transfer rule still in effect. The idea was that if you prioritize young transfers, they will be locked into your program. Now, the Aggie staff will have to change their approach moving forward. I asked the staff: let's not waste time or money recruiting guys. [who would be two-time transfers], Williams said before A&M's win over LSU. Then, obviously, after six months, every child, every sport, they're all eligible. SO [recruiting philosophy] will change. Aggie boosters need to open their checkbooks this offseason to ensure a strong crop. If A&M can retain its seniors from the COVID year and bring Taylor back for at least one more year, the window is far from closing for the Aggies to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. But, with a top-heavy roster, Williams and his staff will need to hit the gate hard to ensure the health of the program in the years to come with so many players set to leave after next season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theeagle.com/sports/college/aggiesports/mens_basketball/transfer-portal-key-to-health-of-am-mens-program/article_0fc4735c-ee23-11ee-8bcc-6b19ea6ee15f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos