



NEW LONDON, Connecticut. The No. 2-ranked Wesleyan men's team opened the spring season with a resounding performance against No. 11 Coast Guard, sweeping all three races Saturday morning from the Thames River near the Connecticut shoreline. Wesleyan, the reigning national runner-up, won first place in the Varsity 8, 2sd Varsity 8, and I saw all 3rd Universities 8 and 4th The Varsity 8 boats finished ahead of the Coast Guard 3V8s. “Today’s race was a wild and windy event,” said Wesleyan head coach. Phil Carney . “The crews did a great job keeping their composure in poor conditions and executing solid race plans. It was a great way to start the season, and we look forward to the demanding schedule that lies ahead. “ Racing into a crosswind that reached 20 mph at the start, which turned into a direct headwind in the 3V8 race, the Cardinals were put to the test in the season-opening regatta, but nonetheless emerged victorious in dominant fashion. The V8 boat clocked 5:33.2, beating the Bears' V8 (5:51.9) by more than 18 seconds. The Cardinals won by a commanding margin of 37 seconds in the 2V8 competition as Wesleyan clocked 6:05.8, while the Bears finished in 6:42.8. Finally, the 3V8 race saw the Cardinals' 3V8 boat finish in 5:54.9, just three seconds behind the Coast Guard V8 boat in the opening race of the day, while the Wesleyan 4V8 finished in 6:20.7. Both Cardinal boats were ahead of the Coast Guard 3V8 which recorded a time of 6:41. Wesleyan is back in action next Saturday with a trip to Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts for a regatta against host WPI, Colby, UMass and Hamilton. Featured for Wesleyan in the four boats included: University 8 Israel Asher '26 (coxswain), Pierce Buckner-Wolfson '26, Nelson Bellows '26, Emmet Nunes '23, Gus Shuman '27, Paul Kiyonaga '25, Freddie Bell '25, Hugo Harington '25, and Brett Beaman '26

2sd University 8 Ben Fischer '27 (helmsman), Nate Newcomer '25, Evan Salhanick '27, In other words, that of Smir '26, In other words, Kooistra '25, Max Ewing '24, Josh Silbert '26, Cabot Adams '27, and Cory Réavy '26

3rd University 8 Me Rubenstein '25 (helmsman), Will Gannon '25, Teddy Manning '25, Duncan said. '27, Jack Cornog '26, Approach Moghadam '26, Haakon Kohler '27, Tor Kushner '27, and André Steinert '25

4th University 8 Mo Frazier '25 (helmsman), Morgan Shatzman '25, Robert Barrett '26, Alex Glotzer '25, Rowan Cahill '26, Jake Weinsheimer '27, Stephen Brainerd '26, Nick Jarrett '25, and Alex Kelsh '27

