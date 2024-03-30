Fashion retail industry should shun discounting and embrace hyper-personalization, say domain experts





FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Shoppers reflect themselves in a mirror inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, India December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo | Photo credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

The fashion retail sector is considering moving away from discount and adopting hyper-personalization (akin to the bespoke model) to strengthen its balance sheet and halt margin erosion, have suggested the captains of the sector. Domain experts, who spoke at the India Fashion Forum (IFF), an industry intelligence summit, organized in Bangalore, further said that several pressing challenges are constantly being faced by the industry and therefore urged the fashion retail community to move away from conventional discounting practices and embrace data. deep personalization that can lead to better business impacts and customer satisfaction. Suparna Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches & Wearables, highlighted the detrimental impact of unsold inventory resulting from heavy investments in large-scale production. The perpetual cycle of excess inventory leading to discounted pricing threatens the financial health of fashion companies. However, a deeper understanding of consumer behavior presents a potential solution, she recommended. Echoing similar sentiments, Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Fashions, cautioned the industry against discounting and commodification. Today's consumers are demanding and savvy. They recognize the façade of discounts and demand authenticity. Our industry must transcend price and differentiate through innovation to remain competitive, he said. By leveraging disruptive technologies such as generative AI and customer data algorithms, fashion brands would know more precisely what consumers want, added Chaturvedi, who is also president of IFF. Shivanee Dutt, Director of Brand Marketing and Merchandising at Snapdeal, highlighted the critical role of personalized experiences in engaging discerning consumers. Tailored communications strategies based on consumer data are essential to deeply resonate with today's audiences. According to participants, the integration of generative AI, chatbots with personalized content creation and data visualization is revolutionizing marketing strategies and reshaping the entire fashion retail landscape in India and across the world. the world. Amid the evolving nature of consumer behavior and the importance of leveraging technology to meet changing demands, technology would be the biggest value creator, observed Saloni Nangia, president and CEO of Technopak Advisors, while adding that AI will be an enabler and disruptor, and sustainability. will continue to be important. Murali Balan, co-founder of Tenovia, an e-commerce analytics company, highlighted the transformative power of data analytics to guide strategic decision-making. Data-driven insights open up opportunities for personalization, allowing brands to deliver tailored experiences that transcend generic marketing approaches, he pointed out.

