Hundreds of free prom dresses claimed at Killeen event | Local News
The A Dress & A Blessing giveaway event hosted by Marcus Simmons Fashion & Arts Academy took place Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The midday event brought together hundreds of girls throughout the day, eager to get their hair and makeup done, their nails painted, professional photos taken by photographers, and of course, claim a free dress for the upcoming prom season.
There are a lot of different emotions, I want to say relief but it's a beautiful relief, said Dominique Simmons, event planner and fashion designer. They look amazing; the parents are happy and it is a relief for the parents financially because the prices are increasing on everything,
This was Simmons' first-ever gown giving event. He told the Herald he wanted to bring something to Killeen that would help parents financially, while also having the opportunity to see the girls feel confident in their new dresses and makeovers. Fashion is what inspired him to host this event, and future plans for the Marcus Simmons Fashion & Arts Academy are underway.
I wanted it to be almost like a women's empowerment event focused on estheticians and women who have their own businesses, said Dominique Simmons, the brother of the late Marcus Simmons.
Some of them are students and so I think it’s important for young girls to realize that,” he said. God just used me for this moment and I'm just glad it happened.
Also during the event, outdoor community vendors, local businesses, food and raffles for all ages were able to walk around and participate. Families wandered in to purchase a variety of products ranging from makeup kits, personalized clothing and furniture, free Easter eggs, plush toys. animals, hair accessories and more.
Whatever shirts they need I'm willing to make, it helps a lot too because they give me inspiration to just freestyle a shirt. said Kalani Rodillas, 20, owner of Made by Kalani.
The event ended around 5 p.m., with many happy families and girls.
My mom just told me about it and I was like I want to go, I like looking at dresses, said Lauren Perkins, 15.
