Knights fall in doubles at RIT





Rochester, NY Game 1 ended early and Game 2 ended late, but both unfortunately ended in losses for the Clarkson University baseball team as the Golden Knights lost a doubleheader against RIT, 20-5 in seven innings and 6-5 in 11 innings. , Saturday afternoon. Clarkson fell to 7-8 and 0-5 in conference play, while RIT improved to 10-9 and 5-0. The Knights are scheduled to play a single nine-inning game against Plattsburgh State on Tuesday at Jack Phillips Stadium. The Golden Knights opened with two runs in the top of the first, immediately doubling their production from Friday's game. Aidan Kuefner opened with a down-the-line double, then moved to third on a stolen base. Robert Fratangelo then hit a single up the middle to plate Kuefner, and got around on a double to right center by Joe Pagano . RIT responded with three runs in the bottom of the first on a Trent Rapp three-run homer to right, and the Tigers increased their lead to three in the bottom of the second on a two-run single by Adam Marsh. The home team opened the scoring with five points late in the third. John Bagley singled in a run, Gil Merod's groundout sent in another and Sam Kulp tripled in a run to make it 8-2. An error allowed another run to score and Marsh drove in an extra run with a single up the middle, making it 10-2. Any sense of homecoming for the Knights ended in the fourth inning as the Tigers scored in double figures. Marsh singled in two, Jarin Moses singled in two more, Rapp hit a two-run homer and Charlie Slaymaker hit a two-run shot to put the game out of reach. Clarkson scored three points late before the game was shortened due to the conference's new running rule. Kuefner drove in a run in the sixth, Pagano singled in the seventh and Beau Vardion hit a sac fly to drive another run for the Knights. In Game 2, Clarkson scored again in the first inning, this time scoring three runs in his first at-bat. Kuefner led off with a double and scored a batter later on a single from CJ Cartier . Joe Figliolino then played to disturb Cartier and Robert Fratangelo who had walked, to make the score 3-0. RIT got a run when Charlie Slaymaker scored on a miss in the fourth, but the Knights scored twice in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Will Roda single at home Joe Pagano And Christopher Griggs in the top of the sixth to give the Knights a four-run cushion, but the lead evaporated in the bottom half of the frame. Three runs came on a John Bagley double to clear the bases and a groundout allowed Bagley to score later in the inning to tie the game. Both offenses were relatively quiet as the second game moved into extra innings. The Tigers were able to win without fail in the bottom of the 11th. With one out, Randy Dodig and Adam Marsh had back-to-back hits and the former advanced to third on a wild pitch. Dodig then scored on a single by Jarin Moses to right.

