



The highlight of the fashion week showed what the upcoming fashion season has in store for the country's fashionistas. Taking inspiration from the creativity of some Indian fashion design talents like Akshat Bansal of Bloni, Aneeth Arora of Pero, Anish Malpani of Without, Anjali Patel of Verandah, Bhavya Ramesh, Kanika Goyal, Karishma Shahani of Ka-Sha, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Sudheer Rajbhar of Chamar, Shweta Kapur of 431-88 and Suket Dhir, whose sensibilities brought to life these trends that recall the cultural and artisanal know-how of the country. Installation of Suket Dhir – 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers Here are the main trends identified during the unveiling of the Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week 2024/25 trend edition created by Peclers Paris and presented by Maison Lakm. Each of them includes underpinnings of fashion and beauty, showcasing designers from the Indian fashion industry whose craft represents the trends. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. EMOTIONAL GLORY Installation of Bloni – 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers A testament to the passing of time, wear and patina coupled with nostalgia for traditional craftsmanship, this refinement is modernized through contrasts with raw denim or couture. This results in an almost couture wardrobe that is both strict and easy, suitable for every occasion. It celebrates everyday life in beauty, signifying differences and accepting change in a journey aimed at self-care. This can be seen in designer Akshat Bansal's Bloni brand, which fuses history, anthropology and future materials in fashion. New York-based brand Sandy Liang also creates fashion-forward women's clothing with a focus on cultural nostalgia. Installation by Pankaj & Nidhi – 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers The heritage of ancient technical know-how is closely linked to the transmission of traditional gestures. Repair and re-embroider to beautify and extend the life of time-worn garments, as seen in the collections of designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi. The trend maintains a living and personal relationship with our past and our heritage, with delicacy and sensitivity. Ancient beauty rituals are re-emerging as people seek authenticity and connection. They are drawn to single-ingredient products for their effectiveness and natural wisdom. In a contemporary setting, historic Italian influences are elegantly reimagined and opulent heirlooms are refined to cultivate a luxurious and serene ambiance. REGENERATION Installation by Rahul Mishra – 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers This trend aims to create a new urban fusion between the outdoors and athleisure. It is inspired by nature, animals or sustainable plant fibers to which is added a refined, luminous and shimmering aesthetic. This is used to create a unique wardrobe suitable for both day and evening, offering a look that is both strange and captivating. Technical materials like mesh, mesh and lightweight nylons provide a balance of functionality and aesthetics for the urban explorer, facilitating a comfortable nomadic lifestyle. In times of global warming, the issue of water is becoming crucial and progress is being made to reduce water consumption in cosmetics. Installation by Shweta Kapur – 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakm Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers As designer Shweta Kapurs' 431-88 collection shows, adaptation to droughts is at the heart of our survival strategies in extreme climates. We exploit the protective qualities of materials from arid landscapes such as linen, hemp and ancient fibers. Designer Rahul Mishra, whose recent collection has a socially conscious theme highlighting biodiversity and the disappearance of species, is a testament to this trend. The Bodice brand also develops a design philosophy rooted in a fundamental exploration and blend of contemporary and traditional Indian fabrics. RADIANT Bright colors and graphics inject sunny touches into the wardrobe, while modernized and artisanal textures elevate artistic craftsmanship. Crafts flourish in diversity and creativity, showcasing artistic know-how and rediscovered weaving techniques. She imagines the world of tomorrow based on a multicultural heritage paying tribute to craftsmanship and the preservation of traditions, adapted to everyday life. Tropical athleisure meets volcanic minimalism. The designs capture the essence of vibrancy, perfect for transitioning from the beach to the club. In the early 1980s in New York, artistic freedom sparked fusions between music, graphic arts, video and fashion. Intuitive and inventive combinations emerged, mixing classic and relaxed pieces with arty elegance. London-based designer Supriya Leles' work exudes confident femininity through minimalist yet sensual designs, often including draped sari-inspired dresses and '90s-inspired elements like sheer fabrics and neon Madras checks. Known for their bold, confident and sophisticated style through their iconic language of prints, designer duo Shivan & Narresh offers impeccable lifestyle-based creations, fit for the modern traveler. It’s a celebration of craftsmanship where every detail tells a story of collective beauty care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/htcity-showstoppers/watch-out-for-these-fashion-trends-from-lakm-fashion-week-x-fdci-101711623323523.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos