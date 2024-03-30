Fashion
China's Gen Z makes gross workplace outfits viral as staying flat turns into office pajamas
Business on top and bedtime on the bottom is the dress code for many employees who work from home. But now some Gen Z workers in China are wearing pajamas overAndstockings and wear them to the office.
Where in the world?A Chinese Gen Z worker recently showed offhis work outfiton Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok: slippers, pajama bottoms and a brown sweater dress. Nearly 1.4 million shares later, it sparked a viral trend among workers, theNew York Timesreported.
“I just don't think it's worth spending money on dressing for work, since I'm just sitting there,” said Cindy Luo, an interior designer in Wuhan. The crude outfits at work hashtag has spread across the country, with workers (mostly women) sharing their most comfortable work outfits on Chinese social media.
The revolt against corporate-style clothing could be the next iteration of flat lying trendit started in 2021, in which millennial workers rebelled against China's unhealthy work culture of overwork.
Dressing more casually may also be part of a silent rebellion against the workplace, as young Chinese workers grapple with ahigh unemploymentrate and cost of living.
Satellite view.Workers in the United States have also swapped their ties and pencil skirts for more comfortable options, thanks to remote working.and the pandemic.
Even places known for strict dress codes, like the U.S. Senate, have relaxed in recent years, and employers may have to accept that, according toBrilliant style site.
Modern dress codes, whether displayed or tacitly understood, must take into account new employee autonomy, evolving understandings of gender, legal developments and the demands of the job itself, Susan Scafidi, Academic Director from the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University. , told the outlet.
Who knows? Maybe the Snuggie will be the new blazer.
This article was originally published In RH Beera branch of Morning beer.
