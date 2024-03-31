



2024 NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 4 FINALS HEAT SHEET The closing final session of the 2024 Men's NCAA Championships will feature the fastest timed final heat of the 1650 freestyle, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 200 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly. The evening will end with the timed final of the 400 freestyle relay. Kicks off with the last timed final heat of the 1650 free ASU, top seedZalan Sarkanyleads the field with a monstrous lead of 11.99 seconds in 14:23.01. Ohio State is a lowly second.Charlie Clarkat 2:35 p.m. However, placing sixth (14:39.34) is NC State's fifth year.Ross Dant, looking to improve on her silver medal from last year's final. Dant placed second in 2023 with his personal best of 14:30.32, still 7.31 seconds behind Sarkany's 2024 seed. It will be a battle of stars in the 200 backstroke final with 200 returning medalists and 100 current medalists. Cal Destiny Lasco positioned himself to defend his 2023 title with the top seed in 1:36.05. It is followed by the ASU Hubert Kos (1:37.05), who won bronze behind Lasco in the 2023 final. Fresh off a defended back 100 title, Indiana's Brendan Brule is seeded sixth (1:37.90), just behind NC State Kacper Stokowski(1:38.18). Stokowski was runner-up to Burns in the 100 backstroke final yesterday. that of Florida Josh Liendo has a chance to not only defend her 100 free title, but also a sweep of the NCAA 3-on-3 title. Liendo has already won the 50 free and 100 fly, both in IU pool record fashion. He arrives in the final tonight, seeded second with 40.73, two-tenths behind top seed Tennessee. Jordan Scammers (40.54), who placed second behind Liendo in the 50 freestyle. Our Lady Chris Guiliano (40.77) and Cal Jack Alexy (40.80) closely follows the first two to summarize the first four. Previously in the 200 freestyle, Alexy and Guiliano won silver and bronze respectively. The top four finishers in the 200 breaststroke championship finals will include the ASU 500 free and 400 IM. Leon Marchand and the 100 breast champion Cal's Liam Bell, ranked 3rd and 4th respectively, 0.02 seconds apart, from 1:50.76 to 1:50.78. Just like in the finals of the program's previous event, Marchand also has a chance to win the NCAA 3-on-3 title. Marchand topped the 2023 field last year with the current NCAA record of 1:46 .91. The duo supports ASU David Schlicht(1:50.57), who finished second to Marchand in the 400 IM, and top seed Penn's Matt Fallon (1:49.36), who won bronze in the 2022 final behind Marchand. The last individual event, the 200 butterfly, is once again hungry for titles Brendan Brule, who has just qualified for the final in 8th position in 1:40.40. He joins the top two seeds under 1:40, Cal's Give roses (1:39.52) and ASU freshman Ilya Kharun (1:39.89) with Cal's tied for third seed Gabriel Jett and NC State Aiden Hayes (1:40.05). Last year in the 2023 final, Hayes beat 2022 champion Burns for the title, with Jett settling for bronze and Rose placing fourth. Another swimmer from Indiana, Tomer Frankelarrives tonight as 7th seed (1:40.38), finalist in yesterday's 100 fly and 5th last year. The final event will be the final timed heats of the 400 freestyle relay, where ASU is the top seed and looks ideal to cap off its 2024 NCAA team title. Second-seeded Florida is coming off a relay disqualification abrupt and unfortunate last night. While eyes will be on the Gators to score enough points and win a team trophy, they are trailed by top four seeds Notre Dame and Tennessee, as well as top three team contenders Cal ( sixth).

