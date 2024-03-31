Men's volleyball closes a two-game weekend in Lewis with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss





Next match: Quincy University 4/4/2024 | 7 p.m. April 4 (Thursday) / 7 p.m. Quincy University ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The Ball State volleyball team (18-9, 11-3 MIVA) dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to close out its two-game Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association weekend at Lewis (1512, 8-6 MIVA) Saturday. evening at the Neil Carey Arena. The Cardinals won the first set against the Flyers in dominant fashion as Ball State held the lead and controlled the pace of play against Lewis to win the first set, 25-18. As a team, the Cardinals posted a .421 rushing performance, led by Aaron Hernandez with seven victories. Lewis then came back to win sets two and three, 25-19, to take a 2-1 lead over Ball State. In a closely contested fourth set, Ball State trailed for most of the match, but managed to come back late with kills from Lucas Machado , Trevor Phillips And Our Lord Ndavazochava to take a 23-22 advantage over the Flyers. The back and forth continued, but Will Patterson and Ndavazocheva scored back-to-back kills to give BSU the 27-25 victory in the fourth stanza and send the match to overtime. Just like the first meeting, the fifth set was close, but this time the win column went to Lewis after the Flyers took the set, 15-12. For the contest, Ndavazocheva led the Cardinals' offense with 20 kills while Hernandez had 12. The Ball State men's volleyball team returns home Thursday against Quincy at 7 p.m. ET at Worthen Arena.

