Alabama forces extras but falls to Kentucky in walk-off mode to drop weekend series





LEXINGTON, KY. For the second straight weekend, Alabama softball staged a seventh-inning rally to force extra innings, but the Crimson Tide fell again as Kentucky struck them out in the bottom of the eighth to win, 4-3, and win the weekend series. A miscommunication on the field during Alabama's (26-8, 3-6 SEC) second inning allowed Kentucky (23-12, 2-7 SEC) to take the game's first lead on a single RBI infield, but a strikeout ended the game. frame to limit damage to a single stroke. Jenna Johnson He tied it in the next half-inning, bouncing a solo home run off the top of the wall in left field. In the top of the fourth, a hit by pitch, a single and a walk loaded the Tide bases with no one out before a passed ball brought everyone up 60 feet and plated a run. A walk loaded the bases again, but Alabama was unable to add another as it took a 2-1 lead into the bottom half. The Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and a double into the gap from pinch hitter Karissa Hamilton scored two outs to give the home team the lead again, 3-2. With the same score at the top of the seventh, pinch hitter Kristen White started the inning with a hard-hit single and went up two on a pair of wild pitches to set up Kenleigh Cahalan for a simple tying RBI to the right side. Kentucky loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before a pop-up message appeared to Riley Valentine behind home plate ended the inning and sent the game to the extras. In the bottom of the eighth, a one-out walk and a single put two on base before a double into the gap ended it to give the Wildcats the win and the series. Strong points Alabama falls to 55-14 all-time against Kentucky, including a 25-8 mark in Lexington

The series win is Kentucky's fourth all-time against Alabama, including each of the last two meetings in Lexington.

The game was Alabama's second overtime game of the season.

Saturday marked the second time this season that the Tide rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning, after doing so last weekend against Virginia Tech (March 23, 2024), who also had a game-tying base hit of Kenleigh Cahalan

Jenna Johnson The home run was her fifth of the season, marking the first time she homered in consecutive games since she did so in both games of a doubleheader at LSU on March 12, 2022. Summary of scores B2 | Erin Coffel scored a run for Kentucky with an infield single (0-1, 2 outs)

T3 | Jenna Johnson bounced a solo home run off the top of the wall in left (1-1, 2 Out)

bounced a solo home run off the top of the wall in left (1-1, 2 Out) T4 | Marlie Gilles scored from third on a passed ball (2-1, 0 Out)

scored from third on a passed ball (2-1, 0 Out) B4 | A bases-loaded double scored two for the Wildcats (2-3, 2 outs)

T7 | Kenleigh Cahalan tied it with an RBI single (3-3, 1 Out)

tied it with an RBI single (3-3, 1 Out) B8 | Rylea Smith won Kentucky with an RBI double in the gap (3-4, 1 out) Following Tuesday, April 2 at Jacksonville State Jacksonville, Alabama, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 5 vs. Ole Miss Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 6 vs. Ole Miss Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m. CT

