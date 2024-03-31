Fashion
High school leadership project holds “Prom Boutique” with free dresses
CORTE MADERA, California. – With spring comes high school prom preparations, and shopping for the right dress or outfit is something of a rite of passage. This is the second year in a row that the Leadership Club at Redwood High School has offered free prom dresses to students.
The Prom Boutique is located in a shopping center this year. THE Village in Corte Madera offered the sales space for free during the three weekends the store was open.
Charlotte Lacy is a junior, along with Olivia Villanova, a senior at Redwood High School in Larkspur. They took over the project for the second year of its existence.
Several Leadership Club members volunteered their time before, during and after the three-weekend event.
Freshmen and sophomores helped participants choose their dresses, select their accessories, and carefully package and place the items in a blue paper boutique bag.
Lacy said: “We have so many types of dresses, so many styles and so many sizes, we have brilliant ones if that's your style.”
Dresses of every color and textile, including satin, lace, silk and sequins, were hung on racks and sorted by size.
A selection of dresses in the free Prom boutique in Corte Madera
There was something for everyone, in every style and in many different sizes. Novelty shoes and strappy heeled sandals are also available, as well as jewelry and evening bags.
The leadership project began with the goal of minimizing costs associated with prom, by making the event accessible to all who wish to attend.
The biggest obstacle is usually money, for a dress, a ride, and the ticket to the prom itself.
Secondary benefits of Prom Boutique included reducing fast fashion waste, with many students historically choosing not to wear their prom dress more than once.
While last year the free prom dress contest gave away about 250 dresses, this year the Prom Boutique hopes to give away more than 600 dresses.
Many dresses were donated by name brand fashion manufacturers who typically sell bridesmaid dresses and evening gowns for over a hundred dollars.
In the retail store's full-length window, three mannequins sport sleeveless maxi dresses, including a light-colored floral one with a single sleeve off the shoulder. They all sparkle under the overhead lighting, with sparkles and glittering sequins. The double front doors open onto two long red carpets with velvet ropes guiding shoppers to the multi-colored dresses hanging on racks, sorted by size.
Shopping for prom dresses in a boutique without price tags and cash registers
Lilly Rubinstein attends Tamalpais High School as a senior. She was delighted with the choice and the beautiful fabrics.
“There are so many options, and it’s really cool that they’re all free because prom dresses are really expensive,” Rubenstein said.
Lacy said, “These dresses are brand new with tags, and there's something very special about being able to walk away with a shopping bag with a new dress that no one has really worn before.”
Shoppers were grateful for so many options and styles. Parents are also delighted.
Alisa Arquilevich of Mill Valley stopped to shop with her daughter Eyla, a junior at a Marin County high school.
Arquilevitch says: “I'm blown away. I didn't believe her when she told me all the dresses were free.”
It's not just a gift. It's a confidence-boosting gift without price, according to Lacy.
She said: “Our whole project here is to break that stigma, so this is for everyone, it doesn't matter if you can afford it or not, because everyone should be able to attend the ball, whether you have the means or not.”
The Prom Boutique primarily carries dresses, but there are other items like sport coats and ties.
This has been a humbling experience for Villanova, Lacy and the leadership team.
Lacy said, “This was an eye-opening experience for me because we live in Marin and are often known as a wealthy community, but in reality not everyone has the same privileges and can afford a ball gown. so it's a really cool experience.”
There is still room for more donations and recycling, according to Lacy.
“One of our goals this year is for people to come back and return their dress next year, come and pick out a new one, so we can continue recycling, save the planet and wear the same dress next year .”
Saturday was the last day of Prom Boutique at Corte Madera Village.
They are accepting donations for next year because they expect them to be even bigger.
Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU Fox 2 News. She can be reached at [email protected]
