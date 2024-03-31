Are ties out of fashion? We check the tiesExBulletin

Fashion
Prompted by a recent photo of three U.S. presidents in suits without ties, NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell about whether or not ties are popular.
SCOTT DETROW, HOST:
The other day, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, three Democratic presidents, were all gathered in one place to help Biden raise money for his re-election campaign. This is not, however, a campaign story. This is not a campaign finance story. This is a segment about fashion, as none of these current or former commanders in chief wore what is usually a standard part of presidential attire, a tie. This has prompted several men's fashion observers on the Internet to declare the death, or at least the beginning of the end, of the tie. Because, listen. If presidents don't wear them to fancy events in Midtown Manhattan, then who wears them?
To delve deeper into this critically important topic, I'm joined by fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell. Hi, Kimberly.
KIMBERLY CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Hi, Scott. How are you doing?
DETROW: I'm fine. I was wondering what your first reaction was to the speech or the images from this event.
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Well, I wasn't really surprised to see that for many reasons. Of course, the death of the tie has been predicted for at least a hundred years. But it really accelerated after the pandemic. And everyone went back to work, to the office – no ties.
DETROW: That's right. And like you said, it's been a long time coming. But is there any reason to think that there are far fewer links in circulation than before?
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Absolutely. Tie sales have been declining for a long time and I don't think they will ever go away. But it doesn't surprise me that, especially at a Democratic fundraiser, which is a slightly more casual event than, say, a White House press conference, timelessness is both a fashion statement and , I think, a subtle message to America.
DETROW: Yeah. What does it say? For example, especially now that it's more optional in a more formal, more formal work setting for men or people who wear a tie, for example, what is the statement at this point: I put on a tie, I don't don't wear a tie?
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Well, like I said, I don't think ties will ever go away, but they're really reserved for the more formal events like weddings, graduations, job interviews, things like that. And they can actually work against a man in a less formal setting, because they can come across as stuffy or pretentious. If you're the only one wearing a tie and everyone else is casual, that's a problem. And conversely: if everyone wears a tie and you don't, you will stand out.
DETROW: It started a conversation that comes up from time to time, are they still relevant? And a lot of people say it's just… it's something you hang around your neck that doesn't really have a purpose to begin with. Can you remind us what the original feature was?
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Well, in the 17th century, men's shirts were tied with thin laces rather than buttons, so the cravat or necktie at the time actually helped keep the collar of the shirt closed, to keep you warm. It has a practical function, but it very quickly becomes a marker of taste and respectability, of social class, of wealth, even of sexuality and intellect, as in school bonds. And it still works that way, even though it has completely lost its practical value.
DETROW: When you look at the photos of these three presidents, and you've made this clear, there was an attempt to make a statement, you know, this is a Democratic fundraiser, which, in your opinion, was the most handsome without a tie? And generally speaking, what do you think of the look where I wear a formal suit but not a tie because I want to look casual, even though I'm clearly a formal person in an important job?
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: Yeah. Looking at these photos, I was really fascinated by the different gradations of formality that we saw, especially in the photos of the presidents with, you know, the famous podcasters or some of the younger guests, because there's always a hierarchy there. There is the shirt with collar and the shirt without collar. There's the matching jacket and pants and the mismatched jacket and pants. There were dress shoes and tennis shoes. So there was always a generational divide and a sort of formal hierarchy. I thought Biden did really well, and I don't know if it was because of his shirt collar or just because of his physique. But I thought he looked great.
DETROW: I'm sure he'd love to hear that you singled him out over Barack Obama.
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: He's a classy guy.
DETROW: That's Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, fashion historian. Thanks for talking about it with us.
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: With pleasure, Scott.
DETROW: And it's a weekend show, so no one ever wears a tie here.
CHRISMAN-CAMPBELL: (Laughter) You're not wearing one, I hope.
DETROW: Absolutely not.

