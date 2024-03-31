All the trends to bookmark





The latest spring/summer 2024 fashion trends are here and it's time to start dreaming up ways to refresh your wardrobe for the season. But which colors to favor? What silhouettes will work well in the scorching temperatures of summer? What unexpected finishing touches can you add to your shoes and accessories? The questions are many and the answers can only be found in one place: our 2024 fashion trend predictions. These are the colors, textures and handbags you'll see everywhere this season: you heard it here for the first time. How to follow the latest fashion trends In the fast-paced world of fashion, trends are constantly changing: what goes around, always comes around. So how do you stay on top of the latest clothing trends to invest in?

The foundation of a forever wardrobe starts with investing in classic basics that will never go out of style: a little black dress, the perfect denim jeans, an all-season blazer, a classic white button-down shirt.

Once you've got the basics in place, it's time to start experimenting with micro-trends that will help you stay stylish.

To ensure your wardrobe evolves with the seasons, we've scoured the catwalks to bring you the spring/summer 2024 fashion trends that will last. From fashion's latest printed trends to must-have handbags and shoes you'll want to be seen in, consider this your all-in-one cheat sheet to keeping up with the season's trends. Color: Perfect Peach The guide to updating your wardrobe with the latest spring/summer 2024 fashion trends starts with finding the colors that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Let Pantone 2024 color trends guide you in your noble mission. The global color authority's predictions for the year didn't lie: as evidenced by the vibrant pops of peach appearing on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways. On the mood board: Ready to give your wardrobe a peachy update? Let your imagination gently flirt with this color with Armani Privé's vaporous tulle overlays dotted with luminous crystals. Once you're ready to dive in more than just a toe, trust Simone Rocha's vision for Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2024. The designer's signature corset hits a delicate note with crisscross satin details. Beyond this point, minimalists will want to proceed with caution: Bottega Veneta dreams of going bold with head-to-toe saturated colors for the season. How to wear the trend: Reigning supreme over the fashion color trends for spring/summer 2024, peach down is clearly here to stay.

If you're looking to get creative with your styling options, it's helpful to figure out which colors work best with peach down.

As a complementary color, blue is a good dance partner for this summer hue. How about some delicate teal accessories to complete the look? The fabric: Double down on denim Jeans for summer? Chances are Miranda Priestly won't find this revolutionary.

But a true sewing expert knows how to make the most of this workhorse in her summer wardrobe.

Semi-flared leg? A 90s style straight cut? Denim on denim? We're willing to bet your wardrobe has all the denim trends of 2024 and more. So, what’s in store for you this season that you’ve never seen before? On the mood board: This season, the catwalks are venturing down unexplored paths with creative headlines.

If you had a front row seat at the Gucci spring/summer 2024 show (or followed it on Instagram!), you probably found your eyes glued to the loose cuffs. Running loose and loose, they are meant to be worn oversized. Let even the slightest hint of oxblood heels show through or not: the only rules are that there are no rules. Look beyond the runways and you'll see the energy is on par with spring/summer 2024 fashion trends at department stores.

At Zara, foldable jeans come in clean, structured proportions. Elsewhere, H&M wants you to wear your high-waisted, straight-leg, cuffed-hem denim this season. How to wear the trend: Are you looking to make the transition from track to real life easier? Let your basket be guided by low-to-the-ground models that can be folded at the ankle to the desired length.

Jeans with cuffs? It's time to think about which shoe pairings deserve your attention. Pointed-toe heels are a runway favorite: we love bold pops of color for a refined take on the trend. The handbag: Modern weaves If you've done your homework on the trends for Spring/Summer 2024 fashion week, you've probably discovered that handbags have taken a handwoven turn.

After all, there's something about a woven bag that makes you dream of endless days by the pool.

But we're not just talking about oversized straw totes here: for spring 2024, fashion trends are turning to an upgraded version of this beach classic. On the mood board: So, do you have sun and sand on your social calendar for summer? Gabriela Hearst believes that any beach look is incomplete until you carry a macramé-embellished handbag over your shoulder. At Michael Kors, the classic bucket bag gets a structured upgrade. After all, summer is upon us and Capri is calling. Looking for something that will make the transition from beach to bar effortless? Chanel's monochrome spirit is infused into a chic tote. How to wear the trend: If you're looking to separate the handwoven bag trend from its bohemian origins, you're in luck.

This season, opt for luxe leather iterations that will be just as comfortable in your office as they are next to your mimosa by an infinity pool.

If you like to anticipate a season, the rich chocolate hues spotted on the Michael Kors runway will help you transition into fall with ease. The shoe: Kitten heels You may have your colors, silhouettes, and accessories in place for the season, but the work doesn't stop there. Not when an exciting world of spring/summer 2024 shoe fashion trends awaits us.

If you're looking to step out in comfort this summer, head over here: we've got the perfect pair of slightly pointed heels for you.

Low heel silhouettes are in the spotlight, any roundup of spring/summer 2024 fashion trends would be incomplete without this no-fuss silhouette. On the mood board: Need additional proof? The spring/summer 2024 shows have spoken and kitten heels have been declared the unanimous winner of the season.

Just ask Valentino, where barely-there heels peeked out from strappy flats, designed for eternal summer getaways. At Christian Dior, gladiator-style sandals were complemented by kitten heels. Prada's fashion manifesto for spring has given way to a shiny update: square toe and satin finish. How to wear the trend: If you're looking to stand a little taller without subjecting your toes to slingback pumps, kitten heels are an easy compromise: best served with wavy kaftans and breezy dresses.

When you're ready to break this silhouette out of your vacation wardrobe, you'll find that a pair in black patent leather pairs well with casual basics for everyday 9-to-5 wear.

Do you have a special evening planned? Look for pointed-toe numbers finished in high-shine satin. The finishing touch: trendy cuff bracelets Understanding how to stay on trend with fashion becomes much easier when you've done the legwork for yourself. Now that you have the frame in place, it's time to consider the finishing touches to complete your look.

A closer look at the notable fashion trends for Spring/Summer 2024 will show that all roads lead to cuffing season.

Don't mix, don't match. These statement pieces are designed to be worn alone to spark envy wherever you go. On the mood board: Oversized sculptural pieces lead the charge at Chloé Spring/Summer 2024 against a backdrop of texture-rich monochrome numbers. Likewise, maximalist pieces rule the roost at Tom Ford, gilded in shiny gold for a “gram-worthy moment.” If you're more of a bling-bling person, there's no other choice: Patou's vintage-influenced creations were born to shine on the dance floor. How to wear the trend: If you want to turn heads, a chunky gold cuff is a last-minute finishing touch that goes with endless outfits.

Given the statement nature of this piece, you'll want to check out other accessories to allow this silhouette to have its moment in the spotlight.

Come fall, it can be easily layered over gloves to add a little sparkle to dark skies. So, what are the latest fashion trends of 2024 worth investing in? Now you know.

