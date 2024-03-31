Men's lacrosse: Fleury's game-winning goal in final seconds completes Norwich's come-from-behind win over defending conference champions





Next game: at Lasell University 04/03/2024 | 5:00 p.m. April 3 (Wednesday) / 5:00 p.m. has Lasell University History BOSTON, MA – The Norwich University men's lacrosse team earned its third straight victory in thrilling fashion, overcoming a two-goal fourth-period deficit and snatching an 11-10 victory over defending Great Northeast Athletic champions Emmanuel College Conference (GNAC), in a conference at Clemente Field Saturday afternoon. Dr Fleury (Nashua, NH) led all scorers with four goals, none of which were more important than his wraparound shot from behind the net with 20 seconds left that pushed the Cadets ahead for good. Christian Rainis (Wynantskill, New York) also scored a hat trick with three goals, while Tyler Seidel (Centreville, Maryland) also recorded several scores with two. Matt Meehan (Norfolk, Mass.) And Mitchell McKay (Lynnfield, Mass.) contributed a goal each to beef up the offense. After nearly eight minutes of stalemate, the Saints gained momentum, taking a 1-0 lead and answering any subsequent response from Norwich, including a McKay-Seidel connection with a minute and a half left in the opening stanza . Emmanuel regained the advantage in the final seconds. Jack Haley (Falkville, Alabama) got the first of his three assists to open the second, finding Rainis to tie the score at 2-for-all. Another Emmanuel goal received an identical response midway through, as Haley found Rainis again, sparking a three-game goal streak from the Cadets where Fleury scored back-to-back unassisted goals. Although Emmanuel scored twice to tie the game before the halftime buzzer, the Cadets rode their momentum again to kick off the third, taking a one-goal lead thanks to the efforts of Seidel and McKay. McKay's score with 8:40 left, however, would be the last goal the Cadets would score over the next 11 minutes, as the Saints regained the lead with three straight goals. Facing a 9-7 deficit to open Game 4, the Cadets found life behind three scores, courtesy of Fleury, Meehan and Rainis. With the Cadets looking poised for victory, Ryan Etzo scored with 51 seconds remaining to give the Saints the opportunity to potentially send the game to overtime. Fleury ruined the moment, however, as, after a Norwich timeout, he rounded the back of the net and fired a shot into the corner past the Saints' Eric Anderson with 20 seconds on the clock. As Emmanuel gained possession after a Norwich turnover on the ensuing faceoff, the Cadets' defense prevented the Saints from getting a clean look, securing the 11-10 victory. Norwich produced a plethora of statistics, making 46 shots to Emmanuel's 35, which included a seismic 17-2 differential in the fourth period, including 12 on target. The Cadets finished 15-19 flawlessly, had 41 ground balls and won 18 faceoffs, all by Thomas Muraski (Keller, TX). Muraski was responsible for 14 of those ground balls, while Mason McMahon (Norwich, Conn.) collected nine. In addition to his four goals, Fleury led the team in turnovers caused with two while recovering two ground balls. Thomas Hopkins (Chelmsford, Mass.) earned a decisive and hard-fought victory between the posts, making 11 saves in a full 60 minutes of play. The Cadets, who sit atop the GNAC North Division, will close out their four-game road trip on Wednesday, traveling to cross-division foe Lasell University for a 5:00 p.m. match on April 3. Norwich will then return home on Saturday, April 6, we will host Saint Joseph's College of Maine for Senior Day, during which they will honor 16 graduating seniors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://norwichathletics.com/news/2024/3/30/mens-lacrosse-fleurys-game-winner-in-final-seconds-complete-norwichs-come-from-behind-win-over-reigning-conference-champions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos