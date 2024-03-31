Love Island's Tasha Ghouri goes braless in stunning red dress as she shows off her side boobs





LOVE Island's Tasha Ghouri went braless in a stunning red dress as she showed off her side boobs for a new glamorous shoot. Tasha, 25, looked incredible as she posed on the beach to promote Valentino Beauty's latest fragrance. 4 Tasha Ghouri went braless in stunning red dress for new glamorous shoot Credit: Instagram She wore her blonde tresses in a short bob and accessorized with gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and a bracelet. In her caption, she wrote: “AD| dress of dreams. [email protected]. [email protected] #fragrance.” Tasha made Love Island history when she was the first deaf contestant to perform in 2022. And on top of being a mega model, Tasha recently opened up to us about her huge career move. learn more about Tasha Ghouri The Sun exclusively revealed how the TV star – who has already written a book – has her sights set on directing a Netflix film. She now looks forward to bringing her book to life by making it into a film. She told us: “I co-wrote the book Hits Different with Lizzie Huxley-Jones. It's about a girl called Cassie and she goes to Ibiza, it's a very summer romance. It's a bit crazy! “But the thing is, she's finding her self-love. She's also deaf and has a cochlear implant. She's on this journey and finding a man who loves her for her, and who is truly who she is. “So it’s a very warm and educational message, and that [disability] representation in books, which we don't often get. So me and Lizzie put this together. I am very excited.” Tasha added: “I see it's a romance film, like a Netflix film, they do it so well and I can see the book in that. I think it would be a great representation to have a character principal with a cochlear implant.” 4 The Love Island star showed off her boobs while posing on the beach Credit: Instagram 4 Tasha was promoting Valentino Beauty's latest fragrance Credit: Instagram 4 Tasha made Love Island history when she was the show's first deaf contestant Credit: ITV

