Skins and feathers are as cruel as fur, fashion industry is told | Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion Week has just announced that it will ban exotic skins and feathers from its runways next year, becoming the industry's biggest event yet.

Final at Copenhagen Fashion Week for raising the bar for other events, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) vice president of corporate projects Yvonne Taylor. Now all eyes are on the other fashion week organizers, who must follow suit.

Venetia La Manna, fair fashion activist, agrees: This really proves to me that by hosting Fashion Weeks, potential brands can take big steps when pushed.

But there is still a long way to go. While the ban follows similar moves by smaller fashion weeks such as Stockholm and Melbourne, as well as brands such as Burberry and Chanel, it will be some time before exotic skins including the crocodile, the snake, the alligator and the ostrich, as well as the ostrich and peacock feathers, are considered cruel in the same way as fur.

The catwalks of New York, London, Paris and Milan were home to a feather aviary last month. There were also plenty of them on the red carpets this awards season.

Although there hasn't been a marked increase in the use of exotic animal skins, one of the most high-profile designs of last year was the so-called Millionaire Speedy bag. Made from crocodile skin, the Pharrell Williams model for Louis Vuitton lived up to its name with a price tag of $1 million. Saltwater crocodiles have some of the most coveted skins in the industry, according to a report from the ethical fashion advocacy group. The Collective Fashion Justice group and luxury brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton not only source these skins, but now own factory farms themselves.

A guest pairs a fur coat with a black bag during AW24 Copenhagen fashion week in February. Photography: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The anti-fur cause took root after many years of work by animal rights activists. It is now banned by most of the luxury sector's biggest brands, and in December the British Fashion Council also formally banned fur from London Fashion Week, although this ban has been unspoken since 2018.

But Emma Hkansson, founding director of Collective Fashion Justice, says that while the industry has broadly decided that killing an animal specifically for fashion is unacceptable, she believes it has yet to understand the cruelty involved in supply chains for feathers, which are most often from ostriches, in the same way.

There is a lack of education. The general consumer doesn't put two and two together and thinks there is some cruelty in feathers, she says.

But the feathers and exotic skins are heinously cruel, according to Petas Yvonne Taylor: snakes are inflated with air or water while still alive, and lizards are crudely decapitated. Workers push metal rods down the spines of crocodiles and into the brains of alligators to try to kill them.

Part of the problem is how fashion separates the animal from the final product, says Hkansson, whose organization consulted with Copenhagen Fashion Week alongside World Animal Protection to persuade them to adopt the policy. Recently, while researching feathers, she showed people a photo of a dress with ostrich feather trim. The vast majority did not identify them correctly. The same goes for brands. Last year its investigation found retailers including Asos, Boohoo and Selfridges had wrongly labeled real feathers as fake.

Putting cruelty aside, even as consumers recognize feathers as animal-derived or exotic skins as coming from crocodiles, La Manna highlights a cognitive dissonance: we are constantly retreating from the realities of what goes into our clothes, whether it concerns workers' rights. abuse, whether gender-based violence, and of course animal cruelty.

She also believes that Westerners are conditioned to be less likely to have a problem with cruelty toward a cold-blooded reptile than a furry mammal.

Hkansson agrees that there is an emotional barrier: It's very difficult for people to connect to the reality that a crocodile or snake is absolutely sentient in the same way as a fox or mink, she says.

But for all the progress in fur, even in this area there has been a setback. I honestly think it's because cool girls started wearing it again, says Le Manna.

The mafia trend, which saw the emergence of huge fur coats and Sopranos-chic in vogue. TikTok is all over recycling your grandmother's fur, said Hillary Taymour, the creator of ethical brand Collina Strada. This sparks a resurgence in the use of fur and faux fur in the industry. The trend is spreading like wildfire, and we've seen it everywhere in fall collections.

Although there is an emphasis on repurposing vintage furs and recycling materials, Taymour believes it is the glamorization that is ultimately harmful. By creating and supporting the trend, you invite fast-fashion houses to collaborate with them. [it].

Hkansson also believes that there has been a push by the industry to claim that these materials, such as fur and leather, are natural as opposed to synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels. But, she emphasizes, they are no longer biodegradable once transformed.

Fur's decline may be linked to a broader trend for sustainability issues, so dominant in the fashion industry a few years ago, to take a back seat. Hkansson suspects fatigue. There was the start of the pandemic, where there were dolphins in Venice, and everyone was excited about what the world could be. And then we just got a little bored and went back into hypercapitalist mode.

Taymour agrees that the conversation has quieted, citing the increased costs of producing clothing, especially durable ones, since the pandemic. Big companies have ended discussions to continue making margins, she says.

Hkansson hopes people will become more patient. We have the feeling that the solutions, if they do not arrive overnight, will not work. But, she added, people need to be willing to play a longer game.