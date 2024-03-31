Madras High Court allows convict to wear civilian attire while pleading his case via video call





The Madras High Court has allowed a convict to argue a case before it through video conferencing wearing ordinary civil attire. File | Photo credit: M. Moorthy

The Madras High Court has allowed a convict, sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for an economic offence, to plead a case before it through video conferencing from Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai wearing normal civil attire and not the clothes meant for condemned prisoners. The appellant, who is appearing in person, will be allowed to appear through video conferencing on April 3, 2024 in plain shirt and loose pants, a division bench comprising Justices R. Subramanian and Justice R. Sakthivel ordered following a complaint filed by him. The convict, R. Subramanian, founder of the once most popular retail chain Subhiksha, complained in court that the jail authorities were not allowing him to wear civilian attire during virtual hearings since he continues to stay in the prison premises. Although he also requested permission to come to court in person to argue his case, fearing he would not be able to present his arguments effectively via video call, the bench rejected such a request and said he could be n is allowed to appear only virtually. The convict had filed two initial parallel appeals challenging the orders passed by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on April 21, 2023 for liquidation of Viswapriya India Limited (VIL) and initiation of liquidation proceedings after rejecting an application for transfer of all its properties to a trust to be created. for the benefit of debenture holders. The single judge had rejected a company application filed in 2022 for the creation of such a trust, by modifying a 2014 scheme, observing that the creation of such a trust and the transfer to it of assets mired in litigation would only benefit the directors of the company and not the debenture holders. Justice Ramasamy said that Justice R. Sudhakar (since retired) had approved the 2014 scheme to settle dues of debenture holders only after it was shown that VIL had assets to the tune of 171.64 crores. Despite the system put in place under the Companies Act, the dues of bondholders had not been paid until now. Although Mr. Subramanian cited the criminal charge filed against him and his companies by the Economic Offenses Wing under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997 as the reason for the delay, the judge refused to accept the explanation. . The total amount outstanding to debenture holders is around 125 crores with interest. If VIL and its sponsors had truly intended to implement this project, they could very well have done so with the realization of the current assets alone, the judge wrote. After passing the winding up order in the company's petition filed in 2014, he directed the official liquidator of the High Court to take charge of VIL and initiate steps to settle the dues of the bondholders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/madras-high-court-permits-convict-to-wear-civil-dress-while-arguing-case-through-video-call/article68011976.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos