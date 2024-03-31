MT opens road stretch with 4-2 win over BYU





PROVO, UT After a delayed start for the game to be played indoors due to weather, No. 27 Baylor cruised to a victory over BYU, 4-2, Saturday night in the Bears' first game played on the Cougars' home field . After a delayed start for the game to be played indoors due to weather, No. 27 Baylor cruised to a victory over BYU, 4-2, Saturday night in the Bears' first game played on the Cougars' home field . The Bears (18-7 (2-2 Big 12)) took the doubles point behind courts one and two and stole three singles wins, while BYU (11-7 (0-4 Big 12)) n He only had two singles victories on his senior night. THE SUMMARY After a move to the four-court indoor facility delayed the start of the game, the Bears came out hot in doubles to heat up the Provo air for the first time ever. No. 40 Zsombor Velcz And Tadeas Paroulek faced BYU's Wally Thayne and Zach Fuchs on the No. 1 doubles court to force a break, where the Bears were victorious, 8-6. Holding back a push from the Cougars, Devin Badenhorst And Luc Koenig clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 result at Two against Jack Barnett and Redd Owen. In singles, BU managed to steal five first sets in six matches before fighting back to win the match. The Cougars struck first in singles, winning Court 1 as Jack Barnett defeated No. 50 Paroulek with a pair of 6-2 sets. The Bears responded immediately at No. 4, as a freshman Louis Bowden won his third straight match 6-3, 6-2 against Owen. Thayne was next at No. 2, pushing No. 74 Velcz to three sets before winning, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, but that's all she wrote for the Cougars Saturday night, as the Bears scored. consecutive points from Badenhorst and Koenig to seal the spoiler. Badenhorst, 88th player of the country, split the first two sets with Fuchs but had a slight advantage in the third set tiebreak to take the victory, 9-7. At five, Koenig won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, against Tygen Goldammer. Unfinished but leading, Oskar Broström Poulsen found himself locked in a second set with David Duong after winning the first, 6-3. FOLLOWING The Bears continue their four-game road streak with a stretch at Oklahoma, facing the Sooners on Friday, April 5 and the Cowboys on Sunday, April 7. – BaylorBears.com –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorbears.com/news/2024/3/30/mens-tennis-mt-opens-road-stretch-with-4-2-win-over-byu.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos