Fighting the lure of fast fashion, teenagers create their own boutique





Loading The store has won several accolades, with students participating in the United Nations Youth Mentoring Program for Sustainable Development Solutions and speaking at the UTS Start-Up conference at ICC Sydney last June. Rochelle Dias, another Grade 12 student who helps run the Santa Sabinas store, said buying second-hand doesn't have the ease of buying new. Op stores like the Salvation Army aren't in a mall, she said. So when you go out to look for clothes, you only see new clothes. Dias said part of the group's success was providing online browsing and payment options that one doesn't get in brick-and-mortar stores, which are his generations' preferred way to shop. . Dr Taylor Brydges, research director at UTS's Institute for Sustainable Futures, said Gen Z's love of super-fast fashion was a confusing trend because it seemed inconsistent with their concerns about climate change. Before COVID, this group followed Greta Thunberg. They were on the streets, concerned about overconsumption, she said. So why is this not reflected in their consumption behavior? Answering this question is part of the Institute's research work. However, Brydges said it's clear that Gen Z has a fundamentally different relationship with social media compared to older generations. In addition to incessant targeted advertising, social media profiles also encourage overconsumption, she said. Loading There's this overwhelming pressure to look a certain way, but really to look new because everything you wear has been photographed, she said. However, Brydges was reluctant to place too much blame on the consumer. Much of the blame lies with the brands that put these products on the market and the lack of regulation that allowed it, she said. You could say the 17-year-old needs to change, but she's only a small part of it. The federal government's Seamless program will involve a tax of 4 cents per garment to create programs that will encourage sustainable, sustainable and recyclable design by 2030. Big W, Cotton On, Sussan Group and The Iconic are among the major retailers who have signed up to the program. In February, Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she expected more brands to join the movement and would consider intervention if they did not.

