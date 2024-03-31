Gisele Bndchen dazzles in a turtleneck dress and Jimmy Choo boots on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' as she talks about feeling like an 'ugly duckling' before becoming a model





Gisele Bundchen graced the stage of Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote her new cookbook in great style. The Brazilian model and author, 43, flaunted her svelte figure in a chic cream sweater dress that accentuated her curves, which she complemented with a statement brown belt cinched around her petite waist. Her fashion statement was completed with a pair of luxury Alizze suede over-the-knee boots from Jimmy Choo, which undoubtedly stole the show. Gisele Bndchen wows in bodycon cream sweater dress and luxe suede over-the-knee boots Bndchen told host Kelly Clarkson all about her new book, Nourish: simple recipes to empower your body and nourish your soulher passion for health and wellness, and also said she felt like an “ugly duckling” when she began her modeling career in the late '90s and early '00s. “I was 13 when I started,” she said, before pointing out that she was scouted at a mall when a modeling agent approached her mother. “I was 5'10 when I was 13 and still walking [hunched over] because I was embarrassed, you know, I was a foot taller than all the guys in my class,” she revealed. The parade legend said: “I was the tallest in my family. My mother put [my sisters and I] in this modeling competition. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Weiss Eubanks/NBC She said an agent told her mother, “Your daughter should be a model.” That moment, at age 13, Bündchen said, was “the first time in my life where I didn't feel embarrassed because for everything else I felt like the ugly duckling , I felt strange.” Clarkson, 41, then sweetly noted that while Bündchen once considered her height an “insecurity,” it later became her “superpower.” Weiss Eubanks/NBC To top off her comfortable and stylish outfit, the former Victoria's Secret Angel added a delicate gold charm necklace and sparkly rings. Bündchen wore her honey blonde tresses parted in the center and styled in effortless loose waves. As for her makeup, the mom of two opted for subtle black liner, voluminous lashes, pink blush on her high cheekbones and a glossy pink pout. Bündchen's new book, Nourish: simple recipes to empower your body and nourish your soul, presents her tips for cultivating a healthy lifestyle with an emphasis on the importance of positive intention, nutritious foods, and gratitude. The first section of her cookbook provides step-by-step instructions on transitioning to this renewed approach while also providing practical advice. Many recipes in the recipe book contain suggestions for “light and hearty pairings”, according to the publisher, and give ideas for making dishes that are easily appreciated by children.

