Marilyn Monroe pink Pucci dress and Hugh Hefner tuxedo jacket sold at auction





Numerous Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner collectibles were sold at auction this weekend, including a pink Pucci dress worn by the actress and a tuxedo jacket and slippers worn by the actress. Playboy founder. The long-sleeved silk jersey Pucci dress went to the winning bidder for $325,000, which set a record for a Pucci dress sold at auction, according to organizer Julien's Auctions. The single-space mausoleum crypt at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & ​​Mortuary in Los Angeles, located near the side-by-side final resting places of Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe, also sold for $195,000; a headstone from Monroe's crypt, for $88,900 (constant contact from fans caused minor wear, leading to its replacement); Hefner's burgundy tuxedo jacket, slippers, pajamas and tobacco pipe set ($13,000); and a circular mansion bed custom-made for Hefner as a backup to his master bed in the original Playboy mansion in Chicago ($13,000). The crypt, bed and other items were sold to Anthony Jabin, a Beverly Hills technology investor. “I always dreamed of being next to Marilyn Monroe for the rest of my life,” Jabin said. “And I bought Hugh Hefner's round bed and Marilyn Monroe's swimsuit at Julien's this weekend.” A dress that Monroe wore for The seven year itch. Described as a Mae West-inspired black and cellophane-effect evening gown designed by costume designer William Travilla, the dress was worn by Monroe in the dream sequence scene from the classic 1955 film, which was later cut from the film. It was sold for $127,000. An original cocktail dress in cream/beige painted silk jersey Jean Louis worn by Monroe for The marginalized The casting press conference in the summer of 1960 sold for $65,000. Monroe's custom shade of Elizabeth Arden lipstick, in a gold case with a typewritten label reading “Orange Pink like Miss I./ sample 05022/ May 2, 1960,” sold for $65,000, making it makes the second best-selling lipstick in auction history. A three-piece swimsuit set custom-made for Monroe to wear in the 1954 musical. There's no business like show business sold for $29,250. Elton John donated the costume to a charity auction in 1990. A lavender satin boned leotard worn by Monroe as Lillian Russell for a pictorial feature in the December 22, 1958 issue of Life magazine, sold for $29,250. Monroe also dressed as Theda Bara, Clara Bow, Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich for the series of photographs taken by Richard Avedon. The auction, called “Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner X Marilyn Monroe,” included more than 600 items and raised more than $4 million. Although organizers noted that Hefner and Monroe never met, their “legacies became inextricably linked when Monroe appeared in Hefner's inaugural issue in 1953.” Playboy. In that time, they achieved worldwide fame, becoming two important figures in 20th century America and Playboy, establishing themselves as an iconic global brand. Hugh Hefner's burgundy tuxedo jacket, slippers and tobacco pipe have been sold at auction. Julien's auctions

