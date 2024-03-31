Georgia uses impressive final round to secure narrow victory





The Goodwin: Georgia uses impressive final round to claim narrow victory



Georgia shot a final round at 5-under 275 to turn a one-shot deficit into a one-shot victory at the 2024 Goodwin Intercollegiate at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The Bulldogs finished the tournament at 1 under as a team. The Bulldogs were tied for the lead after the first round with Tennessee and host school Stanford, but fell back to second place after Utah shot a second round at 6 under to take the 36-hole lead. 'a blow. In the final round, Georgia outshot Utah by two shots to win by one shot. Utah finished in a solo tie for second place. The Bulldogs shot rounds of 279-285-275 to secure the victory. Host school Stanford, which has won the Goodwin 16 times in its history, finished in solo third place at 4-over, Tennessee finished in solo fourth place at 5-over and Georgia Tech finished in fifth place solo at 6-over. BYU finished in solo sixth place at 8-over, San Francisco finished in solo seventh place at 9-over and Pepperdine finished in solo eighth place at 11-over. In the individual competition, Braxton Watts of Utah finished at 5 under and one shot better than the field. Watts carded 71-66-68 en route to victory. Watts, a Farmington, Ut. native, adds this victory to his growing resume. He won the 2023 Saguaro Amateur and is currently ranked No. 261 in the U.S. Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com rankings. RELATED

Saguaro Amateur: Utah's Braxton Watts records wire-to-wire victory Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen, ranked No. 3 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com world rankings, continues his strong play after returning from a six-month injury layoff. Thorbjornsen won the 2024 Cabo Collegiate. RELATED

Cabo Collegiate: Arizona State wins in commanding fashion He finished in solo second place at 4 under and one stroke behind Watts. The talented Stanford senior shot rounds of 70-69-67, and his final round 3-under 67 featured no bogeys. The 36-hole leader, Ben Van Wyk of Georgia, finished T3 at 3 under after a final round 1-over 73. He was 7 under through 12 holes, but had four bogeys over the final six holes, including the no. °18, saw the win slip out of reach. San Francisco's Jakob Melin and Clemson's Jonathan Nielsen joined Van Wyk at 3 under and T3. California's Sampson Zheng, Pepperdine's William Walsh, UCLA's Pablo Ereno and Pepperdine's Kristoffer Kuvaas all finished T6 at 2 under. View results for The Goodwin

ABOUT The Goodwin 54-hole men's college tournament hosted by Stanford University. Team (highest four scores out of five players in each round) and individual competitions. View full tournament information

