Mustangs finish Goodwin Saturday strong





FINAL RESULTS: TEAM | INDIVIDUAL SAN FRANCISCO With four Mustangs tied or better to close out the action at Goodwin Saturday afternoon, the Cal Poly men's golf program improved five positions in the team standings, finishing the tournament in 14th place. Featuring action hosted by Stanford at TPC Harding Park, par 70, 7,193 yards, graduate student Ben Quick scored a 71 on Saturday to finish as Cal Poly's leading scorer for the tournament. Finishing the game in 23rd place, Quick closed with a double of 212 (70-71-71). With three birdies on Saturday, junior Baron Szeto produced an even par 70, reaching 55th place, an improvement of 12 positions on the leaderboard with a score of six over 216 (72-74-70). After climbing 71 positions in the rankings on Friday, senior Joey Zambri finished 68th with a score of 218 for eight (75-69-74). His four-over 74 on Saturday to close the tournament included two birdies. Cal Poly's best player on Saturday was a junior Jackson Parrish , whose final round 69 was built with five birdies. Jumping 39 places on Saturday, Parrish finished 92nd with a score of 10 out of 220 (75-76-69). Cal Poly's final entrant in the team competition, junior Parker Mapes balanced a birdie against a bogey for a final round of 70 and a three-day total of 223 (75-78-70). Compete as an independent first-year student Louis Pilod won two birdies on Saturday en route to a two-over 72. He finished in 60th position with a 217 out of seven (73-72-72). Also performing as an individual and graduate student Austin Liu made three birdies Saturday for his best round of the tournament, a par 70. As a program, Cal Poly's 280 final round marked an even performance. An 862 in three rounds, 22 over, helped the Mustangs climb five spots among the field's 31 programs and into 14th place. Cal Poly's final tournament before the April 28-30 Big West Championship will be the April 12-14 El Macero Classic, hosted by UC Davis at El Macero Country Club in Sacramento.

