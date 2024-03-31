



Missy's Closet offers free prom dresses at Manchester event Updated: 11:39 p.m. EDT March 30, 2024 With the arrival of spring, high school students prepare for the long-awaited opportunity to attend prom. However, for some students, attending such an expensive event may be out of reach. That's why one organization hopes to help anyone looking for a dress. Missy's Closet is hosting its annual “Say Yes to the Dress” event with over 1,000 free prom dresses. Every weekend through April 14, high school students can stop by Missy's Closet in the TJ Maxx Plaza near South Willow Street to pick up a dress. There are over 1,700 dresses to choose from, all of which have been donated by the community. “We see a lot of women come here and they're a little nervous, and we want to make this a great experience for them. And when they leave, they're all smiles, and that's what keeps our volunteers, because it “It's run by volunteers, and they all believe in this organization,” said John Cantin of Missy's Closet. Organizers say the annual prom dress giveaway is held in memory of Mélissa Charbonneau, who lost her life to domestic violence in 2009. Last year, 619 dresses were distributed. Teens also have the opportunity to select shoes, makeup, jewelry and handbags for free. Teens can choose a dress from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The store will be closed at Easter. For more information, visit Missy's Closet Facebook page. With the arrival of spring, high school students prepare for the long-awaited opportunity to attend prom. However, for some students, attending such an expensive event may be out of reach. With that in mind, one organization is hoping to help anyone looking for a dress. Missy's Closet is hosting its annual “Say Yes to the Dress” event with over 1,000 free prom dresses. Every weekend through April 14, high school students can stop by Missy's Closet in the TJ Maxx Plaza near South Willow Street to pick up a dress. There are over 1,700 dresses to choose from, all of which have been donated by the community. “We see a lot of women come here and they're a little nervous, and we want to make this a great experience for them. And when they leave, they're all smiles, and that's what keeps our volunteers, because it is run by volunteers, and they all believe in this organization,” said John Cantin of Missy’s Closet. Organizers say the annual prom dress competition is held in memory of Melissa Charbonneau, who lost her life to domestic violence in 2009. Last year, 619 dresses were given away. Teens also have the opportunity to select shoes, makeup, jewelry and handbags for free. Teens can choose a dress from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The store will be closed at Easter. For more information, visit Missy's Closet's the Facebook page.

