No. 2 in men's lacrosse overtakes No. 10 Newberry





Next game: in Tusculum 04/06/2024 | 1:00 p.m. April 6 (Saturday) / 1 p.m. has Tusculum History HICKORY, North Carolina – The Lenoir-Rhyne men's lacrosse team scored six goals in the fourth quarter to earn another Top 10 victory in its 2024 campaign, as the Bears defeated Newberry, 15-10. In a contest that went back and forth, Newberry got off to a strong start after trailing the Bears 5-2 in the first quarter of play. However, LR managed to get back into the race after dominating the Wolves, 4-1 in the second quarter. While the two teams were tied at six in the first half and nine in the first three quarters, LR saved the best for last by scoring six goals to their name and only giving up one only goal for Wolves. While LR went through a tough conference stretch playing three Top 10 teams, the Bears remain second in the SAC standings with just three games remaining in league play. INSIDE THE MATCH-UP

Final: No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne 15, No. 10 Newberry

Records:No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1, 5-1 SAC), No. 10 Newberry (8-3, 3-3 SAC)

Location: Hickory, North Carolina | Moretz Stadium GAME STATISTICS Caison Dillon led the Bears with four goals scored. It's the first time the grad student has scored four or more goals in an outing since Feb. 17 against Tampa.

led the Bears with four goals scored. It's the first time the grad student has scored four or more goals in an outing since Feb. 17 against Tampa. In a battle between the SAC's two best man offenses, LR scored four man goals while Newberry recorded two with the man advantage.

LR had a few streaks of four goals throughout the match. The Bears scored four unanswered goals in the second goal, plus a similar sequence in the fourth.

Sloan Steward won his second multi-goal match of his LR career. The freshman scored a two-goal game against Anderson on March 2.

won his second multi-goal match of his LR career. The freshman scored a two-goal game against Anderson on March 2. Despite having one of the best offenses in Division II, LR outshot Newberry, 60-29. For shots on goal, LR recorded 34 while Newberry had 20.

Newberry's Scott Reed led the Wolves with four goals. The graduate student currently leads the Wolves with 50 goals this season.

Both goalkeepers put in excellent performances between the posts with double-digit save performances. Newberry's Ryan Erler made 19 saves while LR's Rob Pensabène had 10 refusals.

had 10 refusals. Matthew Mancini scored his first career goal with the Bears in the third quarter. The sophomore earned his first career point with an assist against Wingate on March 23.

scored his first career goal with the Bears in the third quarter. The sophomore earned his first career point with an assist against Wingate on March 23. Both teams were very strong in clearances. LR was able to go 19-20 on successful punts while Newberry went 18-21.

Newberry had a much tougher day in the penalty box with four total penalties equaling 4:30. LR only had two penalties which totaled 1h30. BEYOND THE BOX With this victory, LR continues to lead the all-time series, 8-0.

In Hickory, North Carolina, LR is 4-0 over Newberry.

With this victory, the Bears maintain their position of second place in the SAC standings. They now hold the tiebreaker against Wingate and Newberry.

The Bears are a perfect 6-0 at home in 2024. The Bears have just one home game left on the schedule with an April 13 game against Coker.

In competitions against Top 10 teams, LR is 5-1. FOLLOWING:The Lenoir-Rhyne men's lacrosse team will hit the road for an SAC contest against the Tusculum Pioneers. The two teams will face off on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. in Greeneville, Tennessee.

