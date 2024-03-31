



Beyoung is India's leading online fashion store offering affordable, aspirational and practical clothing for young souls in Tier II, III and IV cities. UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — About Beyoung: a leader Online clothing shopping site in India

Founded in 2018 by four visionary entrepreneurs – Shivam Soni, Shivani Soni, Sakshi Soni and Shankar Mali – Beyoung has become one of the best clothing brands in India. They created the brand to make fashion accessible to everyone and embarked on a mission: to offer affordable and trendy clothing. They noticed that big fashion brands only focused on big cities, leaving small towns aside. So, they decided to fill this gap by creating Beyoung, an online store where anyone, anywhere in India, could get trendy clothes at affordable prices. Beyoung's journey from startup to fashion powerhouse is marked by relentless innovation and customer focus. With a modest team at the start, today it is a solid team of more than 200 fashion enthusiasts. The Abu Dhabi Royal Family's recent funding highlights its preparedness for global competition, having delivered more than 3 million orders nationwide in just six years.

What makes Beyoung worth considering over his competitors?

In this short period, this online clothing shopping site has successfully served the Indian youth by supporting their fashion dreams and providing them with the latest and trending fashion. From the beginning of its journey, this leading online clothing store understood the pulse of its target customers and worked on ways to meet their demands. Indian youth want affordable and trendy fashion, and Beyoung does just that!

Advantages of buying from Beyoung

Beyoung, since its inception, has disrupted the fashion e-commerce industry. This fashion clothing store focuses on the quality of the materials it uses and the quality of the fashion products it sells in the market. There are several other benefits of shopping from this online fashion site. Unique Products: Beyoung offers unique products to its customers to satisfy their needs and preferences. For example, Beyoung allows its customers to select products like plain T-shirts, order them in any color and size, and order them in packs of 2, 3, or 4.

Free Shipping: Another major advantage of this online clothing brand is that they offer free shipping.

Easy Returns: Beyoung has a very easy returns and refunds policy along with a dedicated customer support team providing a better experience to customers.

Homegrown Brand: Beyoung is an indigenous brand that promotes the government’s Make in India policy. In conclusion, Beyoung’s journey is a testament to the resilience and burning passion to serve the small-town Indian youth. As it grows and evolves, it will undoubtedly leave a mark on the fashion e-commerce industry and inspire generations to come.

