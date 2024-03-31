Selena Gomez Steps Out In Full Glamor After Hailey Bieber Apparently Shades Her With Beyoncé's Post





Selena Gomez looked stunning as she stepped out in full glamor on Friday night after fans speculated that Hailey Bieber shaded her with an Instagram post earlier in the day. The 31-year-old actress dressed up to support her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of his documentary “Steve!” (Martin): A documentary in 2 pieces. Gomez wore a sleek, fitted black midi dress, which featured long sleeves and multiple bows decorating the neckline. She stayed warm in sheer stockings and paired her all-black look with pointy heels. Gomez kept her jewelry simple with floral earrings and two stacked silver rings. She styled her thick brown hair into a low bun. She stepped out to support her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of his documentary. TheImageDirect.com Gomez looked elegant in a figure-hugging black midi dress. GC Images The dress featured long sleeves and several bows decorating the neckline. TheImageDirect.com She paired it with a black clutch, slingback heels and simple floral earrings. GC Images Gomez wore her makeup line Rare Beauty as part of her glamorous look. Instagram/@selenagomez The 'Single Soon' hitmaker's outing came hours after she made headlines for a screenshot Bieber posted of Beyoncé's cover of 'Jolene' – a song by Dolly Parton's infamous film about a woman in love with a married man. The Rhode Skin creator, 27, wrote “phew” in the screenshot, which many took as her way of implying that someone was currently trying to steal her husband, Justin Bieber. Several fans took Hailey's post as an indirect attack on her longtime nemesis, Gomez. The two women have had drama since Hailey got engaged to Justin, 30 months after he and Gomez ended their own romance for good. Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Hailey Bieber was accused of throwing shade at Gomez earlier Friday. @haileybieber She posted an Instagram Story of her listening to Beyoncé's cover of “Jolene,” a song about a woman who loves a married man. Haileybieber/Instagram Gomez previously dated Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber. WireImage However, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer and model has begged his fans over the years to stop pitting them against each other over and over again. Hailey explained during an appearance on Bloomberg's “The Circuit with Emily Chang” in July 2023 that the feud was “about the vile and disgusting hatred that can come from completely fabricated, twisted and perpetuated narratives,” adding, “It can be really dangerous.” For more Page Six you love… Before that, during a September 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Stephen Baldwin's daughter claimed she had no issues with Gomez. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she told host Alex Cooper at the time. “None of us owe anyone anything other than respect. I respect her a lot and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.” Gomez and Hailey have repeatedly asked fans to stop pitting them against each other. Tyrell Hampton In 2022, Hailey claimed there was nothing but “respect” between her and Gomez. Hailey Bieber / Instagram Gomez also defended Hailey when fans trolled her on social media last year because they thought the model had shaded the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum in a TikTok with Kendall Jenner and Justin Skye. “That’s not what I stand for. No one should have to endure hatred or bullying,” Gomez shared in an Instagram Story post in February 2023. “I have always advocated kindness and I really want this to stop. .”

