



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The eighth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team prepares for its Senior Day contest against No. 20 South Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Barksdale Stadium. The eighth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team prepares for its Senior Day contest against No. 20 South Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Barksdale Stadium. Live statistics will be provided and can be foundhere.Live streaming is available via Playsighthere.CrackedRacquets offers intercourt coverage of SEC games Friday via ESPN+ which can be foundhere. Admission is free and free tennis parking is located at SC40 of the Kingston Pike Building. Additional parking information can be foundhere. The first 75 fans will receive an exclusive Tennessee Tennis t-shirt. For outdoor games at Barksdale Stadium this season, concessions and alcoholic beverages will be sold in the concourse located at the top of the grandstand behind court two. More information on Tennessee's enhanced fan experience efforts can be found here. LAST RELEASE The Vols (18-4, 7-1 SEC) earned a tough win over No. 21 Alabama on Friday, fueled by a 7-5 comeback win from No. 7 Johannus Monday And Angel Diaz two fold. In singles action, the fifth Monday defeated Crimson Tide No. 42 Planinsek decisively 6-3, 6-3 at the top of the lineup, and Diaz defeated Dimic, 6-1, 7-6 (2), on court six to total his fifth conference victory of the season. Li defeated his second-ranked opponent in 2024 with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 84 Aguiard on court three. No. 40 Mitsui served a bagel in his final set to beat Zimnokh, 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, for second place. SCOUTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA South Carolina (11-9, 4-4 SEC) is coming off a 4-3 road win over Georgia on Friday. No. 21 Toby Samuel is 11-4 atop the lineup and 7-4 against ranked opponents this year. Lucas De Silva is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with a 9-6 record at 5th and 6th place. Samuel and his partner, Casey Hoole, ranked 19th as a duo, are 8-4 at No. 1, beating four ranked opponents in 2024. FLIGHTS IN THE RANKING

Simple #5 – Johannus Monday #40 – Shunsuke Mitsui #109 – Filip Pieczonka Double #7 – Johannus Monday / Angel Diaz #20 – Shunsuke Mitsui / Filip Pieczonka GAMECOCKS IN THE RANKING

Simple #21 – Toby Samuel

#105 – Casey’s Denial Double #19 – Toby Samuel/Casey Denial CHRIS LI FIND A RAINUR Chris Li is currently on a seven-game SEC winning streak and holds a 9-1 record at third place Tennessee. JOMO AGAINST. RANKED OPPONENTS

Johannus Monday holds a career record of 51-17 against ranked opponents. The senior boasts an impressive 10-0 record against those residing in the top 10 and is two singles victories away from eclipsing 100 career victories. ANGEL AND JOMO AT NO. 1 The duo of Angel Diaz And Johannus Monday earned its seventh win against a ranked opponent this season with a 7-5 comeback effort over the Tide's Planinsek and Zimnokh. The two hold a 12-3 record as a duo in 2023-24. FOLLOWING Tennessee will travel to Starkville to take on No. 13 Mississippi State next Friday at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) at the AJ Pitts Tennis Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2024/3/30/men.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos