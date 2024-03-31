Hari Raya fashion collections rely on proven colors and silhouettes





With Hari Raya coming up, turn your attention to fashion collections from department stores and other multi-brand retailers. This year's festive designs have traditional looks like the modern baju kurung Kedah and kebaya. There is no set trend for Hari Raya, but favorites usually include matching outfits, soft and pretty shades, and comfortable clothing. Also look for designs and styles that can be worn all year round. This will contribute to the sustainable aspect of fashion, where your Hari Raya outfits can be reused for different occasions. Everything under one roof Look at the Puteri label found at Aeon. This year, she offers a collection for ladies that pays homage to elegant traditional outfits. Paying homage to Malaysia's vibrant fashion tapestry, there are a plethora of options, from intricate baju kurung, resplendent kebaya and much more. Festive fashion is certainly a family affair, and no one should be excluded. For men, Guys Vision offers a whole range of baju Melayu in different beautiful shades. The Jkids brand offers beautiful but comfortable models for the youngest. Aeon also offers a range of plus-size designs, which celebrate beauty in all sizes. Learn more: Local jeweler pays homage to Malaysia's cultural heritage in latest collection Focus on the designer Isetan focuses on sartorial harmony this Hari Raya. Brands offered include well-known names such as Naelofar, Ameera Zaini, Dreamkita, Larney, Rico Rinaldi, Variante, Tuan By Tengku Kery, Nawy, Petit Moi and Umbi Kids. Each features creations that merge the essence of Hari Raya with a touch of exclusivity. The designs are inspired by traditional elements. This is the perfect option for those looking for outfits that can be used beyond the holiday season. Learn more: Modern modest clothing in Malaysia focuses on comfort, style and versatility The beauty of culture Zalora's in-house brand, Zalia, features pieces inspired by traditional oriental silhouettes. The Zalia Basics collection pays homage to Malaysia's cultural heritage through the use of intricate embroidery and batik-inspired illustrations. For something versatile, there's Lubna. This brand brings to life a fusion of feminine sophistication and youthful allure. Textured lace, intricate embroidery, custom prints and decorative appliques also feature heavily in the eye-catching designs. Additionally, trendy color palettes such as dusty pastels and vibrant, dark tones also create a festive mood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/style/2024/03/31/hari-raya-fashion-collections-bank-on-tried-and-tested-colours-and-silhouettes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos