K-pop fashion on full display in Hallyu! The Korean Wave Show at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
BTS and Black Rose There's no need to introduce it to millions of K-pop fans, but a more comprehensive, fashion-infused examination of Korea's high-flying cultural wave is now underway at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
On display until July 28, Hallyu! The Korean Wave is the first American installment of an exhibition that debuted at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London a few years ago. Pronounced Hally-u, the word means Korean wave, a term first used in 1992 when South Korea established diplomatic relations with China. The Korean Wave is a cultural phenomenon initially driven by Korean dramas and accelerated by the worldwide popularity of Korean dramas. K-pop.
Fashion plays a leading role in this 250-piece exhibition, as do music, television, film and the beauty industry.
In a way, the American public needs to be exposed to the vibe of fashion, but to fashion as an art form. But at the same time, if you look at other media like dramas, television, and K-pop, fashion is a big part of it. This is undeniable, especially with K-pop groups with all their performances and music videos. The dresses and what they wear are very important because they enhance their identity and the objects themselves, said Christina Yu Yu, MFA Matsutaro Shoriki Chair, Asian Art. Fashion is a widely recognizable art form in itself.
While BTS wears luxury brands like Dior and Blackpinks, Jennie represents Chanel while Lisa is an ambassador for Celine, the new exhibition highlights some lesser-known brands. K-pop fans will recognize light sticks at concerts designed to reflect the identities of different groups and quirky outfits worn by Aespa and Ateez for their Next Level and Fireworks music videos. There are also dresses that have been worn by generations of K-pop idols, including those by designer Park Sohee and Next in Fashion winner Minju Kim, as well as large-scale needlework designed by South Korean artist Kyungah Ham and made by anonymous embroiderers from the North. Korea.
Other works explore the Korean-American experience by Boston-based artist Timothy Hyunsoo Lee and Washington, DC-based artist Julia Kwon. A more personal perspective is detailed in a video featuring the Philadelphia-based Korean-American mother-daughter team of Jeoung and Jessica Kim.
It's really a show about the cultural superpower, but also about how we're all connected these days. Some people think it's just youth culture, but it's so much more than that, especially when you think about cinema, Parasite and Oldboy, and all the Korean TV series on Netflix. [including Squid Game]she says.
PSY's Gangnam Style music video was also a boom for the movement. Such attractions not only expose people to Korean and Asian culture, but they also often convey universal messages, Yu Yu said.
Yu Yu said: “When you think of hallyu, the image that comes to most people's minds is something very edgy, contemporary and focused on youth culture. The show has a modern vibe and faster pace. But in the fashion section, several people commented on how the pieces are made. This is a quieter part of the exhibition, partly because it was designed that way.
Another reason is that the area highlights the transformation of the shape of the hanbok and how it was a traditional Korean national costume, whereas today fashion designers are transforming this traditional form into something more radical. Fashion is one of the fields of Hallyu! this magnifies the coexistence of the old and the new, the fashion on display being its manifestation. Yu Yu said: “It's really about something that can easily complement another, and how you can make the old-fashioned approachable, or even fashionable and exciting.
Nearly 5,000 people attended one of Hallyu!'s launch events, which included K-pop performances presented by CJ ENM, said Yu Yu. A Korean film festival and a conversation with the award-winning author Min Jin Lee are some of the upcoming programs before the exhibition moves to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.
To combine the booming effect of hallyu and the way everything happens simultaneously, the MFA incorporated this into the exhibition design, which is designed in such a way that the visitor chooses which section of the exhibition they wants to explore first, as opposed to a section of the exhibit he wants to explore first. linear experience. Another point of differentiation of the V&A exhibition, that of Boston presents in the museum an important collection of Korean art, including a traditional hanbok dress.
Although the MFA has an ongoing alliance with Uniqlo (having offered UT Graphic T-shirts inspired by Katsushika Hokusai's iconic ukiyo-e woodblock prints, among other artists' works), she tapped a Boston-based streetwear company, Endstate, to create hoodies, T-shirts and other clothing inspired by six Korean objects from the MFA collection. Endstates designs include NFC-enabled products, a pair of sneakers, two T-shirts and two sweatshirts. Near-field communication technology offers consumers benefits such as VIP and early entry to select Hallyu!-themed MFA Late Nites.
Shoppers at the MFA Museum stores will also find hallyu-inspired designs from a few other Korean American brands, as well as whimsical items like a $48 Matcha Boba Milk Tea purse. According to Yu Yu, choosing community resources that offer shoppers a sense of discovery was intentional. Additionally, the names of many of the creators featured on the show are likely not very well known and are unknown to American audiences. It's a great introduction for American audiences.
